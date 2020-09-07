Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, told her social media followers that she turns to botox, among other treatments, to ease her pregnancy headaches.

The "Cravings" author took to Twitter on Sept. 5 to share her relief that she can "see the light finally," after having a neck muscle botox. She said she usually gets "really really bad pregnancy headaches" and botox helps among other treatments. She also had a "crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency something..."

Readers questioned her choice to have botox given that she is pregnant. Teigen clarified that she gets the injection to help ease the headaches caused by her teeth grinding.

"Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches," she explained, adding, "You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing."

The soon-to-be-mum-of-three also told a fan that she consulted a neurologist instead of going to a cosmetic injector. This way, she felt it was "a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB."

Another fan suggested that Teigen take a magnesium supplement for her pregnancy headaches instead of botox, to which she replied, "Been there done that." When one reader told her that "the crunchy granola moms are gonna come for you," the model simply wrote back, "I absolutely do not care."

Meanwhile, one fan agreed with Teigen that botox injections are "life-changing" when it comes to migraines.

"I now yell at everyone that Botox is the best invention in the world and drag people who condemn it for cosmetic purposes. Without it as a cosmetic procedure we wouldn't have it as a migraine treatment," the fan tweeted.

Botox blocks chemicals called neurotransmitters that carry pain signals from your brain. It stops the chemical from getting to the nerve endings around your head and neck, thus preventing headaches or migraines. According to WebMD, botox taken in a small dosage cannot cause harm in most humans nor is it digested in the stomach. This means it is safe to use for Teigen's pregnancy headaches and safe for her unborn baby.