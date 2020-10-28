Christmas for the British royal family is probably the most festive and fun-filled time for the usually busy royals. The entire family gathers at Queen Elizabeth II's ancestral home Sandringham estate for celebrations filled with many customs.

Christmas celebrations are on for days beginning with the queen's lavish luncheon at Buckingham Palace and then moving to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth II reunites with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Cambridge family, Sussexes, Wessex family, and others for parties and celebrations organised throughout the holiday season.

However, things may not be the same this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional celebrations for the British royal family may dull down and the grand reunion of the entire royal family seems unlikely.

Hello notes that reports are suggesting that the monarch and other members of the family may not be attending the annual St. Mary Magdalene Church service on Christmas Day this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The whole family marches to the church for the service every year. The church is located just to the southwest of Sandringham House and has been the site of many royal baptisms.

Meanwhile, there is no word on how the celebrations will take place and decisions will be based on government advisory at the time.

"It is too early to confirm the royal family's plans and a decision will be made closer to Christmas in line with the appropriate advice at the time," reads the report.

It is said that as per current advice, the gathering of the royals at Sandringham House will be "limited to the rule of six."

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband 99-year-old Prince Philip are currently isolating themselves in Windsor Palace. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the couple has spent time in what they call "HMS bubble" and limited staff.

Meanwhile, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are back to their Norfolk home at Sandringham Estate for half-term holidays after spending some time in their London home Kensington Palace.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are now well-settled in their US home. However, the question remains if they will return to their UK family for Christmas holidays. It is noted that even if they decide to visit the UK, they will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks before meeting the royal family due to COVID-19 restrictions.