The Star of Bethlehem has long been one of Christianity's most recognised symbols, especially during the Christmas season. However, a new theory suggests that the star that guided the three wise men to the manger of the baby Jesus may not have been a star at all.

Instead, scientists argue that it could have been a comet, a celestial visitor that captured the imagination of the Magi and shaped one of the most enduring stories of Christmas.

The Christmas Story

The Bible mentions the Star of Bethlehem in the Gospel of Matthew, where it was referred to as the guide used by the three wise men from the East to find the manger in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born.

In the book of Matthew, the wise men, also known as the Magi, met with King Herod of Judea, and asked him the location of the 'King of the Jews' because they had seen his star and they travelled from the east to worship him.

Christians believe that the Star of Bethlehem was a miraculous sign, while theologians link it to a prophecy from the Old Testament, where it was traditionally referred to as the 'Star of Jacob'.

The Star of Bethlehem as a Celestial Being

Over centuries, astronomers have tried to link the Star of Bethlehem to different astronomical objects and celestial events. In 1614, Johannes Kepler suggested that it was a result of a planetary conjunction producing a nova, an astronomical event where a bright new star appears on the sky for a period of time. This theory was later debunked due to inconsistencies.

Another theory from physicist Frank Tipler proposed that the Star of Bethlehem could be a supernova or hypernova occurring in the neighbouring Andromeda Galaxy. Meanwhile, Chinese and Korean stargazers in 5 BCE believed that the star was actually a comet that appeared and lingered in the sky for more than two months.

New Study Claims the Christmas Star Could Be A Comet

Mark Matney, a planetary scientist at NASA, published his study in the Journal of the British Astronomical Association on 3 December 2025, linking the Star of Bethlehem to a comet.

Matney drew on ancient Chinese records describing an unusual celestial object that appeared in the sky in 5 BCE and stayed there for 70 days. The researcher explained that he started his study of the Star of Bethlehem when he was still in college, while working at a planetarium. He said that a Christmas sky show inspired him to investigate the biblical phenomenon.

The show suggested that the Star of Bethlehem did not behave like a typical astrological object that rises in the east and sets in the west. Based on the Bible, it ascended from the south and stayed in one spot for hours. The researcher realised that while the story could be a myth, there is also a chance that it was referring to a real celestial being—a comet.

Doubts About the Comet Theory

Not all scholars agree with Matney's study. In a report from Scientific American, astrophysicist Ralph Neuhäuser of Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany warned that the Chinese account could be misleading. 'The older the record, in general, the less information is left,' Neuhäuser noted.

Matney himself acknowledged these limitations and shared that he would seek further sources to strengthen his claim.