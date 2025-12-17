A Vanity Fair feature meant to spotlight the inner workings of US President Donald Trump's second-term White House took an unexpected turn this week, not because of its political revelations, but due to a single photograph.

Published on 16 December 2025, the magazine's profile of Trump's senior team included close-up portraits by photographer Christopher Anderson.

Among them was a striking image of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, labelled 'The Mouthpiece.' Within hours of the photo appearing on Vanity Fair's Instagram account, social media attention shifted almost entirely to Leavitt's appearance.

The Photo That Took Over the Conversation

The image, shot in extreme close-up, appeared to show small red or dark marks along Leavitt's upper lip line.

Online, users quickly speculated that the marks resembled recent lip filler injection sites. The post spread rapidly across Instagram, X, Reddit, and political commentary accounts, drawing thousands of comments and reposts.

are those… the lip filler injection sites!? Jesus Vanity Fair went nuclear on Karoline Leavitt lmao pic.twitter.com/aXCybLLghT — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 16, 2025

Vanity Fair did not address the reaction, and Leavitt has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic procedures. The White House responded broadly, calling the article a 'hit piece' without directly addressing the image or the speculation around it.

Social Media Reaction Snowballs

Comment sections across platforms are filled with accusations that the magazine intentionally selected an unflattering image. On Instagram, users left remarks such as 'The injection marks from the lip filler,' 'Why would they use a pic like this?' and 'That first photo is diabolical.'

On X, one widely shared post read, 'Are those the lip filler injection sites!? Vanity Fair went nuclear on Karoline Leavitt.' Others mocked the timing of the shoot, suggesting she may have had cosmetic work done too close to the photo session.

Several posts also resurfaced Trump's past rally comments praising Leavitt's lips, framing the photo as a pointed response to those remarks.

Discussion threads amplified the scrutiny further. In large discussions, users debated whether the marks were cosmetic, medical, or simply lighting and makeup issues. Some defended Leavitt, arguing the speculation crossed into appearance-based attacks rather than legitimate criticism.

Experts Weigh In, Carefully

As the image circulated, several plastic surgeons offered general commentary to media outlets, stressing that no diagnosis could be made from a photograph alone.

Some noted that hyaluronic acid fillers can leave temporary bruising or puncture marks that typically fade within days. Others said cosmetic procedures are usually scheduled weeks or months ahead of professional shoots to avoid visible healing.

'She does appear in this interview to have enhanced fullness of her upper and lower lips,' Dr Jennifer Harrington, a board-certified plastic surgeon and adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota, told the Daily Mail.

Why the Moment Hit So Loudly

Speculation about Leavitt's appearance did not start with this photo. Earlier in 2025, online users had circulated before-and-after images following Trump's repeated off-script remarks about her lips during rallies. The Vanity Fair portrait, however, pushed those rumours into the mainstream.

As the debate grew, critics accused the magazine of deliberate sabotage, while defenders argued the focus on Leavitt's looks distracted from substantive political reporting. By midweek, the viral attention had largely eclipsed discussion of the article's policy claims and insider reporting.

Furthermore, neither Leavitt nor Vanity Fair has addressed the cosmetic speculation directly.