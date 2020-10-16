In his first TV interview after battling COVID-19 in March, Christopher Cross talked about his scary ordeal with the disease. He told CBS correspondent Serena Altschul that it nearly killed him and he is still on medication from its side effects.

The "Sailing" singer said that he was not sure if he would pull through. He admitted that he turned to a higher power for help and had some conversations "with whoever he or she is."

"There was some, you know, come-to-Jesus moments or whatever, where I was looking for any help I could get ... to get out of this thing, because I wasn't sure," Cross told Altschul in his interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," which will air on Oct. 18.

"Just saying, you know, 'If you could just get me out of here, I will be a better person,'" he added.

The 69-year-old musician considered his battle with COVID-19 as the "worst 10 days" of his life as he could not walk and could barely move. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which doctors believed was because of the virus.

"So, it was certainly the darkest of times for me, you know? It really was touch-and-go, and tough," he shared.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can lead to paralysis and vision problems. Cross announced six months ago that he suffered from "temporary paralysis" and was unable to walk. He told Altschul that he is still on nerve pain medication but is thankfully no longer COVID-19 positive.

"Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I'm kind of a little foggy. Now I'm on medication ... a nerve pain medication, which also can cause some fogginess," he said adding, "But until I can get off it at some point, I won't know how clear I would be."

Cross believes he still has a long way to go for a full recovery as "most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year." He said he considers it his "obligation" to tell others about his experience with COVID-19 although he is "not a big celebrity." He encouraged people to wear masks and to take care of each other because the disease could attack anyone.