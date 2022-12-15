The 'Civilization 7' release date has not yet been announced. In fact, Firaxis has not even confirmed that it is working on a "Civ 6" sequel. But considering the franchise's popularity and commercial success, fans are convinced that it's only a matter of time before the developer will confirm the existence of "Civ 7."

With a lack of official word from Firaxis, fans are left speculating on what changes "Civilization 7" could bring. For instance, GameRant posits the possibility that the upcoming strategy title might offer a wider range of options for Egyptian leaders other than Cleopatra and Ramses, the current options in "Civilization 6."

Hatshepsut

Hatshepsut is known as the second confirmed female Pharaoh in Egypt, which is a feat in itself considering that the title is usually reserved for men, according to GameRant. She initially became queen regent after the death of her husband but eventually became the Pharaoh herself.

In the "Civ 7" game, Hatshepsut could be tailored for economic victory, considering that their actual reign marked the expansion of Egypt's economy and trade routes. She is also known for undertaking architectural endeavors, which could be incorporated into the game as some form of advantage when building Wonders.

Imhotep

Imhotep would be familiar to fans of "The Mummy" as he was depicted as that seemingly unkillable priest who managed to resurrect himself and possessed shocking supernatural powers. The historical Imhotep is no less impressive than his big screen counterpart as he held several notable positions including a High Priest, a surgeon, and an architect who is believed to have designed a tomb for Pharoah Djoser.

In the upcoming "Civilization VII" game, Firaxis could fashion Imhotep as a leader specializing in culture, religion, and science based on his impact on multiple societal levels. As an architect, the famous step pyramid could be made into a unique wonder available for Egypt.

Thutmose III

Instead of Hatshepsut, Firaxis could also have Thutmose III, her son, as one of the available leaders for Egypt in "Civilization 7." Unlike his mother's commerce-focused achievements, Thutmose III is known for his ability to lead Egypt's military and has successfully suppressed rebellions and conquered other regions.

In "Civ 7," Thutmose III would have to be best suited for those who prefer military victory. Considering his reputation as a warrior king and conqueror, it could be translated into some form of military advantages such as shorter production time for military units or easier management against rebellion.