Claire Foy garnered immense fame and accolades after portraying Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," but she recently admitted that she was not able to enjoy it completely.

Foy received a number of awards including two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild awards for her work in the Netflix original. However, in a recent appearance on the podcast "Reign with Josh Smith," she confessed that she initially felt she didn't "deserve" such accolades...

"I think it makes me feel uncomfortable, is what I've learned. Not that going to the parties and lovely people being really nice to you is amazing and is wonderful for people to enjoy things that you've done, but I felt uncomfortable with it because I basically, fundamentally didn't think I deserved it. So that's no fun, is it? That's not nice because basically you just feel like it's even more hollow, I suppose," she explained.

Read more 'The Crown' announces release date for its penultimate season and reveals Imelda Staunton as Queen

The 37-year-old added that though she "wishes" she "had been able to enjoy it more," it wouldn't have been possible. "I don't think, in all honesty, I don't think I ever would've done. I think I just don't know whether that's necessarily in my character," she said.

Foy explained that though people were saying she has done good work in the show, she couldn't accept her success because she didn't feel what she did was "worthwhile." She added that even though she has received several awards for her work, she wouldn't necessarily class herself as a success.

"It's just a very confusing sequence of award shows where you can't really feel like you're there and also it's transient, especially in my industry - you know, it's over before it's begun," she reflected.

Foy played the British monarch in the first two seasons of "The Crown," and was replaced by Olivia Colman to reflect an older monarch in the third and the fourth seasons. Imelda Staunton will be playing the 95-year-old in the fifth and the sixth seasons of the series.