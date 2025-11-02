Clayton Kershaw has thrown his final pitch.

After 18 years of dominance on the mound, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace has confirmed his retirement from Major League Baseball, closing the book on one of the most extraordinary pitching careers of the modern era.

The 37-year-old left-hander, who spent his entire professional life in Dodger blue, announced his decision just days after helping lead Los Angeles to their third World Series title, a storybook ending that fans have called the perfect farewell.

'It just feels right to walk away now,' Kershaw told reporters. 'This game has given me everything, and I'm grateful to have finished it with a championship.'

A Career Defined by Dominance and Loyalty

Drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers in 2006, Kershaw made his debut two years later and never looked back. Over nearly two decades, he became the face of the franchise and one of baseball's most feared pitchers, known for his devastating curveball and relentless precision.

Even as age and injury caught up with him, battling recurring shoulder and back issues in recent years, Kershaw remained a cornerstone of the Dodgers' rotation.

His 2025 campaign was carefully managed, with reduced innings and more rest, but his influence on the clubhouse never waned.

'Clayton didn't just pitch games, he set standards,' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. 'Every player who's worn this uniform over the past 15 years has looked up to him.'

A Record Few Can Match

Kershaw retires with a record that places him among the all-time greats.

According to ESPN, he finishes with 223 career wins, 96 losses, a 2.53 earned run average (ERA) and more than 3,000 strikeouts, numbers that would make even legends like Sandy Koufax and Randy Johnson proud.

In July 2025, he became only the 20th pitcher in MLB history, and the fourth left-hander, to surpass the 3,000-strikeout milestone.

His trophy cabinet is equally impressive:

Three Cy Young Awards

2014 National League MVP

11 All-Star selections

Three World Series championships (2020, 2023 and 2025)

Baseball historians note that his control and composure defined a generation of pitchers. His career strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks among the best ever, and his sub-3.00 ERA stands out in an age dominated by power hitting.

A Fortune Built on Talent and Integrity

Off the field, Kershaw has been just as successful. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his fortune stands at around $170 million (£129 million), earned through contracts, endorsements and philanthropy.

In 2025, he played under a one-year, $7.5 million (£5.7 million) deal with $8.5 million (£6.4 million) in potential bonuses. Over his career, he made more than $300 million (£228 million) in salary, placing him among baseball's highest-paid pitchers.

But Kershaw's influence extends far beyond money. Through his charity, Kershaw's Challenge, he and his wife Ellen have helped fund schools, housing and community projects across Los Angeles, Texas and Africa.

He was awarded the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for his humanitarian work, recognition that many say reflects his humility as much as his greatness.

The End of an Era

Kershaw's retirement marks the end of a chapter for the Dodgers and for Major League Baseball. His blend of talent, discipline and quiet faith earned him respect across generations of players and fans.

As tributes poured in from teammates, rivals and baseball icons, one sentiment was shared by all: the game will not see another quite like him.

'Clayton Kershaw wasn't just a pitcher,' wrote Sports Illustrated columnist Tom Verducci. 'He was a master craftsman, the kind of player who comes along once in a lifetime.'

For Dodgers fans, the sight of No. 22 walking off the mound for the last time will be bittersweet. But for Kershaw himself, there could hardly have been a better way to end it, at the top, with a trophy in his hand and a legacy carved in Dodger blue.