The deaths of two Cleveland men have drawn attention online after footage allegedly connected to the shooting circulated on social media. Demetrius Pride, 28, and Christopher Williams, 34, were found shot in the city's Union Miles neighbourhood on Sunday, 25 October.

Meanwhile, an online post has claimed that a man identified as Fedrico Belton was arrested in connection with a separate report of a double fatal shooting on Miles Road. However, a confirmed link between that reported arrest and the deaths of Pride and Williams has not been established.

Two Men Killed in Cleveland Shooting as Arrest Reports Emerge

According to Fox 8, the victims were found in the 4100 block of East 120th Street on 25 October. The outlet reported on 26 October that the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the men as Pride and Williams, both of Cleveland. Pride was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams died at University Hospitals.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The Cleveland Remembrance Page reported on Facebook that Frederico Belton had been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two men on Miles Road. Another report concerning Pride and Williams stated that a suspect was taken into custody in Akron hours after the shooting, with assistance from local law enforcement.

However, the available reports do not establish whether these accounts concern the same individual or incident. Without confirmation from police, prosecutors or court records, it would be premature to identify Belton as the suspect in the deaths of Pride and Williams.

The incident has also attracted attention because of footage allegedly shared by Belton on his Instagram Stories and Facebook. In the video circulating online, a male voice can be heard saying the victims 'should've never did that' while a firearm is pointed towards a home.

Cleveland Shooting Video Sparks Debate on Social Media

Belton's footage prompted debate among social media users, with some questioning whether it depicted a genuine shooting. One Facebook commenter asked, 'How much did he pay homie to lay there?' Another wrote, 'Sprayer but NO bullet holes nowhere [...] Definitely a skit. A crazy a*s one but yeah, skit.'

Other users disputed those suggestions, claiming that the incident was real and had occurred in Cleveland. The discussion also included demands for severe punishment for the person allegedly responsible.

One X user called for the individual to be 'stoned at the town square', while another commented, 'Life without parole'. Other reactions included 'Lock him under the jail'. Another criticised Belton for sharing the shooting footage in the first place, saying, 'People are stupid to post their crimes likes it's a trophy'.

These comments reflect the views of individual users and do not establish what happened or who was responsible. The authenticity and context of the footage, as well as any criminal allegations, must be assessed through reliable evidence and the relevant investigation.

Cleveland Crime Figures Present a Mixed Picture

The deaths were reported amid news of three men being killed in separate shootings on Cleveland's East Side over the weekend, according to Fox 8. The incidents have renewed online discussion about gun violence in the city.

However, recent crime figures present a more nuanced picture. In September 2026, Ideastream Public Media reported that Cleveland officials had recorded fewer homicides and other violent crimes compared with the same period in 2023. City leaders attributed the improvements partly to Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE), the city's summer safety initiative. Homicides fell from 117 between January and August 2023 to 66 during the same period in 2026, according to figures cited by the outlet.

A separate Axios report published in August 2026 found that Cleveland recorded 48 homicides through June in both 2025 and 2026, indicating that the total had remained unchanged year on year during the first half of those years. The figures cover different periods and do not necessarily conflict. They show why individual shootings should not, on their own, be taken as evidence of a citywide increase in crime.

Belton's reported arrest marks a development in the investigation, but the specific charges against him have not been confirmed in the available reports. The victims in the case linked to his arrest were not named in the social media post, leaving it unclear whether the allegations concern the deaths of Demetrius Pride and Christopher Williams. Until authorities confirm the identities of the victims and establish whether the cases are connected, Belton's alleged involvement in their deaths remains unverified. The investigation is ongoing.