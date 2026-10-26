Former NFL star Dez Bryant was handcuffed as a police officer pointed a gun towards him during a traffic-related confrontation in Southlake, Texas, on Sunday, 25 October.

Video obtained by OutKick shows the former Dallas Cowboys receiver lying on the ground as officers respond to a dispute he claims began with reckless driving.

The incident followed an argument involving two young men whom Bryant accused of cutting him off while driving near a restaurant. Bryant told OutKick that one of the men threatened to shoot him, although no firearm was visible.

The confrontation ended with Bryant receiving an assault citation, despite his insistence that he had been threatened.

Dez Bryant Claims Driver Threatened to Shoot Him

Bryant said the disagreement began when two vehicles allegedly cut across his path near a traffic light. The drivers subsequently arrived at the same restaurant, where the argument continued.

'He get out of the car, he talking crazy,' Bryant recalled. 'I get out of the car, I'm talking my mess. And he go to threatening me.'

According to Bryant, the man suggested he might shoot him. The former NFL player admitted responding with a warning of his own.

'I told him, I said, 'Hey, man, you pull that gun, I'm telling you right now, you better use it because if you don't, I'm going to do something to you,' Bryant said.

Bryant acknowledged that the man never displayed a firearm.

The disagreement escalated when the man began recording him on his phone. Bryant admitted knocking the device from his hand, prompting the man to threaten police involvement.

Bryant maintained that he believed he was protecting himself.

Dez Bryant Seen Handcuffed as Officer Draws Gun

Footage provided to OutKick shows Bryant lying face down with his hands restrained behind his back. An officer can be seen pointing a firearm towards him.

'He threatened me,' Bryant shouted during the encounter.

Bryant said the situation was particularly distressing because his daughters witnessed him being restrained.

'I was really more so concerned about my children, you know, looking at their dad, you know, being on the ground with a gun pointed at me,' he told OutKick.

The former three-time Pro Bowl receiver questioned how officers handled the disagreement.

He alleged that police accepted the other man's account without adequately investigating what happened before the confrontation.

Bryant also claimed an officer encouraged him to 'be the bigger person', advice he found frustrating given his allegation that he had been threatened.

🚨OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: A confrontation with alleged reckless drivers ends with Dez Bryant on the ground in handcuffs.Police point a gun at the former Cowboys star as his daughters watch. Bryant was cited for assault following the incident. https://t.co/DOpnR4WMLP — OutKick (@Outkick) October 26, 2026

Dez Bryant Issued Assault Citation After Police Encounter

Bryant received a citation for 'Assault by Contact', according to documentation reviewed by OutKick.

The citation identifies the location as 2251 East Southlake Boulevard and instructs Bryant to appear in Southlake Municipal Court by 20 November.

Crucially, the document records no formal arrest, despite footage showing him in handcuffs.

Bryant disputes the citation and maintains that his actions followed a perceived threat.

The Southlake Police Department had not provided a publicly available response to the allegations as of Monday's reporting. The other men's accounts have not been independently established.

Bryant has called for a more thorough investigation, including a review of available surveillance footage.

'Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody fair. Treat everybody with respect,' he said.

'Do your due diligence on what's actually going on.'