Newly released CCTV footage shows Chris Brown repeatedly striking a music producer with a tequila bottle inside a London nightclub in February 2023.

The Metropolitan Police released the footage on Monday, 26 October, after the singer received an eight-month suspended prison sentence at Southwark Crown Court.

The video emerged after Brown, 37, pleaded guilty to affray over the attack on Abraham 'Abe' Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair.

Brown avoided immediate imprisonment, although the court imposed a 12-month suspension period during which he must comply with his sentence's conditions.

Chris Brown CCTV Shows Violent Tequila Bottle Attack

The footage captures Brown approaching Diaw on a crowded dance floor at approximately 3am before striking him repeatedly with a bottle.

Prosecutors told the court that Brown swung the heavy, square-shaped tequila bottle four times, with two blows connecting with Diaw's head.

His vocal coach and friend, Omololu Akinlolu, subsequently joined the confrontation, grabbing Diaw and throwing punches.

The confrontation lasted approximately 20 seconds, but its consequences were serious.

Diaw required hospital treatment for head injuries and damage to his knee. Medical examinations subsequently identified a significant ligament injury.

Heidi Stonecliffe KC, prosecuting, described how Brown struck Diaw as the producer attempted to turn away.

Additional footage showed Brown being pulled away from the confrontation.

The court heard that Brown played the leading role in the violence, with Akinlolu becoming involved as the altercation escalated.

CCTV footage shows Chris Brown attacking a man with a bottle of tequila.He has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to affray over the confrontation at Tape nightclub in February 2023. https://t.co/TAaTA8vDNw — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 26, 2026

Chris Brown Avoids Jail as Judge Condemns 'Dangerous' Violence

Judge Tony Baumgartner criticised Brown's conduct during Monday's sentencing hearing, stressing the serious risks posed by using a glass bottle as a weapon.

'The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous,' Baumgartner said.

The judge warned that the attack could have caused substantially more serious injuries.

He also made clear that Brown's fame would not influence the court's treatment of his offending.

'Commercial success does not attract preferential treatment,' Baumgartner said.

Nevertheless, the judge considered mitigating circumstances, including Brown's guilty plea, employment and charitable activities.

Brown received eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, while Akinlolu, 40, received a four-month sentence suspended for the same period.

Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

Brown had previously been arrested at Manchester's Lowry Hotel in May 2025 after returning to Britain for a concert.

The Metropolitan Police welcomed the outcome, describing the attack as inexcusable and emphasising that public figures remain accountable under the law.

Chris Brown Faces Separate $9 Million (£6,737,850) Legal Dispute

The sentencing follows another legal development involving Brown in the United States.

His former housekeeper, Maria Avila, has requested an arrest warrant amid difficulties collecting a $9 million (£6,738,525) civil judgment arising from a 2020 dog attack.

According to court documents reported by TMZ, Avila alleges Brown has failed to provide suitable dates for an examination of his finances.

She also questioned the completeness of financial disclosures concerning payments associated with his touring activities.

The judgment was initially $13 million (£9,732,450) before being reduced to $9 million (£6,738,525), which Avila accepted.

The California civil proceedings are unrelated to Brown's London conviction. No arrest warrant arising from Avila's latest request has been confirmed.