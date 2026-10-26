Police in Ecuador are investigating the murder of Leslibeth Anahí García Farías, a 16-year-old student whose head was found in a bag outside the César Fadul Coliseum in Pasaje, El Oro province, on Saturday, 24 October 2026. A threatening pamphlet was also discovered at the scene, raising questions about whether the message was connected to her death.

The discovery was reported at approximately 7am, according to Teleamazonas. Police responded to the scene and began investigating the killing. As of Sunday, 25 October, the rest of the teenager's body had not been located.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Investigators have not publicly established a motive or identified any suspects.

Police Investigate Threatening Pamphlet Found at the Scene

According to the police report cited by Teleamazonas, the pamphlet contained threats directed at people accused of providing information to rival criminal groups. Investigators are examining the message to determine whether it is connected to the teenager's murder and who may have been responsible for leaving it.

The note is a potential investigative lead, but its presence does not establish why Leslibeth was killed. Police have not confirmed any link between the message and the teenager or said that she was involved with criminal groups.

The distinction is important because the wording of a threatening message can invite assumptions about a victim's circumstances. At present, the available reporting does not establish that Leslibeth had any connection to the people mentioned in the pamphlet.

Police reported that the teenager had no criminal record. She was a student at Unidad Educativa Técnico Pasaje, according to the report. Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether she received threats before her death.

The information currently available therefore leaves significant questions unanswered. Investigators must establish whether the pamphlet provides meaningful evidence or represents a separate threat unrelated to the killing.

Forensic Teams Search for Evidence as Investigation Continues

Specialist officers from Dinased, Ecuador's National Directorate for Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Extortion and Kidnapping, are working alongside forensic personnel on the investigation.

As reported by Teleamazonas on 25 October, investigators had not established the exact circumstances of the killing. They had also not identified the location where the fatal attack may have occurred.

Specialist teams collected evidence at the site outside the coliseum, including biological samples. These materials may help investigators reconstruct the events leading to the teenager's death, although their significance will depend on forensic analysis.

Experts must also examine the items recovered at the scene. Their findings could help clarify the circumstances of the crime and establish whether the pamphlet has evidential value.

Police have not publicly named suspects or confirmed a motive. The investigation remains focused on establishing what happened and identifying those responsible.

The case has left important questions about the teenager's final hours unanswered. However, the limited information released so far does not support a definitive explanation for her death.

The search for the rest of Leslibeth's body was continuing as of Sunday, 25 October. Further information will depend on the progress of the investigation and any findings authorities decide to release.

The case remains under investigation, and claims about possible motives or links to criminal groups should be treated cautiously until supported by evidence.