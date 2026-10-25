Bill Clinton has criticised Congress over President Donald Trump's Rose Garden makeover, comparing the redesigned White House space to 'the entrance to Liberace's bathroom.' The former president made the remark during a Florida campaign appearance supporting Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

Clinton's joke targeted lawmakers for failing to challenge Trump's changes to the historic presidential grounds. His comments have since circulated online, prompting both praise for the punchline and criticism of the former president.

The appearance came as Democrats campaigned ahead of November's midterm elections. Clinton also discussed Trump's foreign policy, relations with traditional American allies and immigration enforcement.

According to WSVN's report on Clinton's Florida appearance, he attended an event in Pembroke Park supporting Jolly's gubernatorial campaign. The Democratic nominee faces Republican Byron Donalds in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Bill Clinton Says Congress Should Have Challenged the Rose Garden Makeover

'I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace's bathroom,' Clinton said.

The comparison drew laughter from the audience. Liberace, the celebrated pianist and entertainer, was known for his extravagant costumes and elaborate stage presentation.

Clinton's criticism extended beyond the garden's appearance. His remarks questioned whether Congress had adequately challenged the president's decisions concerning the White House.

He also criticised Trump's approach to international relations. Clinton said, 'I'm tired of the way we treat our allies like dirt,' before accusing the president of abandoning Ukraine and embracing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton additionally questioned the suggestion that Canada could become America's 51st state. 'We had the gall to suggest that they should become the 51st state,' he said.

The comments reflected Clinton's wider criticism of the administration, although the Rose Garden comparison became the most widely circulated part of his appearance.

A clip of the remark was shared on X by political commentator Aaron Rupar on 24 October. TheWrap subsequently reported a mixture of online praise for Clinton's punchline and criticism from users who questioned his own record.

What Trump Changed in the Rose Garden

Trump's renovation replaced the garden's central grass lawn with a paved surface. White tables and striped umbrellas have also changed the appearance of the outdoor space, which has hosted presidential events and press conferences.

The president defended the changes in a March 2025 interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. He argued that the grass became too wet during events and created difficulties for people wearing high heels.

'Every event you have, it's soaking wet,' Trump said in the interview. He maintained that the new surface would make the area more suitable for official functions.

Critics have questioned the aesthetic choices, with some social media users comparing the design to the patio at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Such comments reflect individual reactions rather than a representative measure of public opinion.

Hillary Clinton has separately criticised Trump's White House renovations. In an August 2026 podcast appearance, she described the decor as excessive and compared aspects of the interior with palaces belonging to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Her remarks concerned the broader White House makeover, rather than the Rose Garden alone.

The garden is also not the administration's only major renovation project. The East Wing was demolished to make way for the proposed White House State Ballroom, a large event space intended to accommodate official gatherings.

The White House says the ballroom project will provide additional space for major events and reduce reliance on temporary outdoor tents. Its construction has attracted separate controversy over the project's scale, costs and approval process.

For Clinton, the Rose Garden offered a memorable campaign-trail criticism of Trump's priorities. However, his wider message in Florida focused on the cost of living and economic concerns facing voters.

'It's not about woke, it's about broke,' Clinton told the audience.