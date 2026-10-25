John Hogue, described as 'America's Nostradamus,' has claimed that Donald Trump could trigger nuclear conflict involving Iran and predicted the collapse of the United States by 11 September 2028.

Hogue's forecasts draw on his interpretations of writings by the 16th‑century Nostradamus, whose texts he has spent 40 years examining.

His account connects possible nuclear strikes involving Iran, a prolonged war following the death of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the decline of the United States. These are predictions, rather than established developments, and Hogue maintains that the future is not fixed.

John Hogue Raises Nuclear Strike Fears Over Iran

Hogue identified a possible American attack on Iran as one route towards a wider conflict. He linked that risk to the prospect of conventional weapons stocks being exhausted.

'Trump is 50-50 about going ahead with a nuclear strike on Iran. It is a new pattern of danger I've been warning about for a long time now.'

That figure represents Hogue's assessment of Trump's intentions. No corroborating evidence for the estimate accompanies his account.

'When all stockpiles of Western – and particularly American – conventional weapons, are exhausted, that will leave only bountiful tactical and then strategic intercontinental nuclear weapon stocks left to fight wars with.'

Hogue suggested that nuclear bunker-busting bombs could target underground Iranian facilities, including Mount Pickaxe. He predicted retaliation involving Iranian rockets and North Korean kamikaze drones against US aircraft carriers in the Arabian Sea, with thousands of troops killed.

The sequence describes a scenario he envisages. His warning about a possible nuclear strike does not establish that Trump has decided to order one, or that the military response Hogue anticipates would follow.

Nostradamus, 'Mabus' and a 27-Year War

Hogue described humanity as being under the 'Sword of Nuclear Damocles'. His wider forecast concerns a figure called 'Mabus', which he associates with the arrival of a 'Third Antichrist'. He links the name to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

That identification rests on Hogue's interpretation of the 16th‑century texts. It is not established by independent evidence in his account.

Hogue predicted that the crown prince could be assassinated in a coup or killed in a plane explosion. He claimed such a death would unleash a war lasting 27 years, potentially involving nuclear weapons.

In his forecast, the conflict would eventually destroy oil, helium and natural gas industries across Western Asia. He described the consequences as 'throwing the world into an energy catastrophe that unravels the world of people and animals not abating for 27 years after MBS or Mabus was blown to bits.'

Hogue also expressed fears about clashes between NATO and Russia. He predicted that intervention involving troops on the ground in Ukraine could prompt attacks with hypersonic missiles and tactical nuclear weapons against European factories, potentially leading to World War III.

'Shofar Silence' and the 2028 Collapse of America

Hogue attached a specific deadline to his prediction concerning the United States. He claims that a 500‑year cycle of Western dominance will conclude by 2028.

He describes the interval between September 2026 and September 2028 as a two‑year celestial period called the 'Shofar Silence'. According to his interpretation, fuel panics, inflation and debt will drive the United States into a fatal decline during that period.

Hogue predicted that 'imperial America will have collapsed' by 11 September 2028. That deadline concerns his forecast of American collapse, distinct from the war he believes could last 27 years.

Despite assigning a date to American collapse, Hogue presented the future as changeable. He described his warnings as an appeal for world leaders to alter course before the events he anticipates unfold.