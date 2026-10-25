Halle Berry's custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez will continue in Los Angeles on Monday, 26 October 2026, after a court extended a temporary restraining order against the actress. Friday's hearing marked the fifth day of proceedings concerning disputed abuse allegations involving their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

For context, Martinez accused Berry of abusing their son during a September confrontation at her home. Berry denies the allegations and is seeking to overturn the temporary order. Her attorney, Marina Beck, previously described Martinez's claims as 'entirely meritless and deliberately misleading'.

The proceedings have involved private testimony from Berry, Martinez and her fiancé, Van Hunt. Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry, is expected to testify virtually when hearings resume.

Earlier Domestic Violence Statement Challenged in Court

During Thursday's hearing, Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, questioned Martinez about a declaration he signed in 2024.

According to Page Six, the document stated that the former couple had no history of domestic violence. Beck presented the declaration while questioning Martinez about his current allegations, including alleged incidents dating back roughly a decade.

After Martinez acknowledged signing the document, Beck questioned whether his earlier statement had been accurate.

'That statement was true when you made it on September 30th, 2024, correct?' she asked.

'Correct,' Martinez replied.

The exchange highlighted a disagreement over how the earlier declaration relates to Martinez's current accusations. His attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, argued that the document concerned a separate legal matter.

'There was no conviction of domestic violence at the time, so his statement is correct,' Baghdaserians told Page Six.

'At the time there was no restraining order ever requested, ever entered.'

He explained that the declaration concerned financial assistance with legal fees rather than custody arrangements.

Baghdaserians maintained that the earlier statement addressed the absence of domestic violence restraining orders, not the allegations currently before the court.

The declaration's significance remains disputed. Its existence does not independently establish whether Martinez's present allegations are true.

Closed-Door Testimony as Restraining Order Extended

Friday's proceedings at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse began with Martinez continuing testimony from Thursday.

His evidence was heard behind closed doors. Hunt subsequently testified privately after the lunch break, although details of his testimony have not been publicly disclosed.

Berry had also testified privately on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Maceo reportedly spent approximately four hours giving evidence during closed proceedings.

The court extended the temporary restraining order through the weekend as testimony remained unfinished.

That decision maintains existing restrictions while the court considers the allegations. It does not establish that Berry committed abuse.

According to Page Six, Hunt left the courtroom alone at approximately 4 p.m. He was subsequently seen laughing with a member of Berry's legal team.

Proceedings ended around 4.30 p.m., with Martinez departing alongside his attorneys. Berry left afterwards with her legal representatives and was seen rubbing Hunt's arm in the hallway.

The closed hearings mean the full accounts presented by the witnesses have not been publicly detailed.

Equal Custody Fight and Nahla's Expected Evidence

The custody dispute centres on Martinez's allegation that Berry choked Maceo during a confrontation at her home on 26 September.

Martinez further alleged that their son contacted him afterwards and requested to be collected. He has characterised the alleged incident as part of a broader pattern of abusive behaviour.

Berry strongly denies those accusations.

A judge previously granted Martinez a temporary domestic violence restraining order and primary custody of Maceo, restricting Berry's time with their son.

The actress wants the order dismissed and their previous 50/50 physical custody arrangement restored.

She is also requesting sole legal custody, which would allow her to oversee decisions concerning Maceo's education, therapy and medical care.

Her attorneys have accused Martinez in court documents of interfering in those matters and involving their son in the dispute. Those allegations remain contested.

Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, is expected to testify virtually on Monday.

Nahla previously submitted a declaration stating that she had never witnessed her mother abuse Maceo.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013, the year Maceo was born, before separating in 2015.

Their divorce was finalised in 2023 after prolonged legal proceedings, with Berry ordered to pay $8,000 (approximately £6,600) per month in child support.

Monday's hearing is expected to continue examining the competing allegations as Berry challenges the temporary restrictions and seeks to regain equal physical custody of Maceo.