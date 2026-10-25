WWE legend Ric Flair, 77, has been pictured in hospital wearing a large medical eye patch just hours after cancelling a public appearance in Seattle because of a blood clot in his leg. The former world champion shared a recovery update from Tampa General Hospital in Florida after reportedly suffering a fall outside a restaurant on Friday.

For context, Flair has experienced several serious health problems, including a life-threatening intestinal rupture in 2017. He also underwent surgery for skin cancer in 2025 and subsequently announced that he was cancer-free. His latest hospital visit followed another health setback that had already disrupted his scheduled appearance.

Ric Flair Shares Hospital Photo After Reported Tampa Fall

Flair reassured supporters through Instagram, posting a smiling photograph from Tampa General Hospital despite his visible facial injury.

The photograph showed the former world champion wearing a green medical eye patch with a white perforated centre. He thanked hospital staff for treating him until 4.30am and acknowledged the messages he had received.

'Thank You All For The Messages And Prayers!' Flair wrote, explaining that he hoped to respond individually once he felt stronger.

'I Am Focused On My Healing And Recovery Right Now,' he added. 'I Will Be Okay!'

Flair also apologised for inappropriately using his Facebook page while hospitalised and stated that he was no longer managing the account.

The photograph prompted supportive messages from wrestling fans, many of whom referenced his flamboyant public persona.

'Eye patch wearing, Limousine riding, styling profiling and through all of life's ups and downs STILL SMILING!!! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!' one supporter commented.

Another simply questioned, 'One more match?' Others expressed relief at seeing Flair smiling following his reported injury.

Flair reportedly fell outside Wagamama in Tampa on Friday morning after getting up from the restaurant's bar.

The fall reportedly left Flair with a cut on his head and an injury around his eye that caused heavy bleeding.

Sources also raised the possibility of a concussion. However, no confirmed diagnosis was provided, and the precise circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear.

Seattle Trip Axed After Ric Flair Reveals Blood Clot

I Want To Sincerely Apologize To My Agent, Steve Solomon, Washington State Horror Con @wahorrorcon, @bigeventny, And Especially All My Fans In Seattle For Having To Cancel My Scheduled Appearance.



Unfortunately, I Am Dealing With A Blood Clot In My Leg, And My Doctors Have… — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2026

Before the reported accident, Flair had announced that a blood clot in his leg would prevent him from travelling to Seattle.

The wrestling veteran apologised to his agent, Steve Solomon, Washington State Horror Con, Big Event NY and supporters expecting to meet him.

He explained that doctors had restricted his travel to journeys lasting three or four hours because of his condition.

'And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First,' Flair wrote.

He also disclosed plans for a medical procedure to remove the affected vein. The available information does not establish whether that procedure has taken place.

Supporters responded with encouragement, including one who described experiencing a similar medical problem.

'Rest up, brother. I had a blood clot in my leg back in 2019. Scary stuff' the fan wrote.

The two health concerns emerged within hours of each other. However, the available reports do not establish any medical connection between the blood clot and Flair's fall.

Ric Flair's Long Battle With Serious Health Problems

Flair has previously survived several serious medical emergencies, including a life-threatening intestinal rupture in 2017.

He spent 11 days in a medically induced coma before recovering following extensive medical treatment.

Another hospital admission followed in the Atlanta area in 2019. His condition was described as very serious, although the precise medical complications were not publicly detailed.

Wendy Barlow, identified as Flair's wife in the 2019 report, addressed his condition and anticipated treatment.

'Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover,' she stated.

Flair subsequently recovered, but his health faced another challenge in June 2025 when he confirmed a second skin cancer diagnosis within three years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he acknowledged the diagnosis and said he would begin treatment the following week.

'I crashed in an airplane and broke my back; I've been hit by lightning,' Flair recalled while discussing his previous experiences.

He added that everything he had endured previously was unlike his experience with skin cancer.

On 22 July 2025, Flair announced that he was cancer-free following surgery and shared a photograph showing bandages on his forehead and arm.

'Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I'm Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!' he wrote.

His announcement followed treatment for a condition he had previously warned should not be underestimated.

His latest hospital update offered no confirmed timetable for returning to public appearances.