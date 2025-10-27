CM Punk fans might be seeing the last of him in WWE as his recent comments suggest that the end of his career is nearer than most fans think. During a recent segment posted by WWE detailing their Japan tour, the veteran star admitted he is 'standing here now, near the end of my career' and conceded that he doesn't know exactly how much longer he has left in the ring. But there are some hints.

When is CM Punk Retiring from WWE?

CM Punk's comments came in the context of other legendary wrestlers from his generation announcing their retirements mainly John Cena and AJ Styles. As per reports, Punk referenced Cena's decision to step away as Cena is already at the tail end of his retirement tour in WWE and Styles' plan to retire next year as frames of reference for his own situation. Moreover, he admitted that although he does not have an official retirement date, he knows his active ring days are finite.

'I don't know how much time I've got left,' he said. 'I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off.'

That is a surprising admission but one thing is for sure, that whenever CM Punk does retire from WWE, that is likely the end of in-ring career, as he will not likely go into other promotions like AEW after WWE. Punk and AEW's relationship fell through long ago, and furthermore there are reports that suggest that after his in-ring career, Punk could take up a backstage role in WWE creative.

CM Punk on WWE's Future Without Him

However, beyond his own future, Punk spoke with genuine respect about the generation that will continue when he is gone. He emphasised his belief that newer talent are ready to fill the void, and that recognizing that hand off is just as important as any match as he comes to terms with the near end of his own career, he said,

'I know that's sooner rather than later. That's why I think it's important, for all of us, not just me, to celebrate every wrestler as they retire. There's a whole new generation of talent coming in to take our place, and in a way, we're excited to see that happen.'

While there has been speculation about when exactly Punk will hang up his boots, there is no indication that he is stepping away immediately. Currently he is supposed to face Jey Uso to decide the new World Heavyweight Champion as Seth Rollins who was the former champion had to relinquish the title due to injury.

Punk is likely to win at Saturday Night's Main Event where the world title match is taking place, as before Seth became champion, Punk had won the title for a brief few moments at SummerSlam before Seth cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the title from Punk. It's likely WWE will finally give the title back to Punk giving him the first lengthy world title reign he has got in WWE since his return.