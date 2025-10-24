Roman Reigns stands out as a major player in modern professional wrestling and he is the face of WWE for the last 10 years. The Tribal Chief has faced both tough in ring wars and a serious health issue. He was diagnosed with leukaemia early in his career, and he's been open about how it continues to impact his life and work. Now that his WWE contract is nearing its end and he's eyeing opportunities in Hollywood, one question is getting fans nervous, and that is could Reigns be thinking about stepping away from WWE as soon as 2026?

Roman's History with Leukaemia

Reigns first learned he had leukaemia back in 2007 as per reports, right as he was making the jump from college football to wrestling. After a time in remission, the illness returned in 2018, and he unfortunately shared that he's now living with chronic leukaemia which isn't curable but can be managed with ongoing treatment that he is reportedly still taking.

Despite the tough situation, Reigns insists that his health doesn't hinder his performance as long as he keeps it in check. However, dealing with a lifelong health issue inevitably raises questions about how long he can continue in such a physically demanding job especially with the physicality that WWE fans expect. His comments suggest that he's quite aware of the limits he faces.

When is Roman Reigns' WWE Contract Ending?

In interviews, Reigns has hinted that once his current WWE contract wraps up, which is likely after WrestleMania 42 in 2026, he might have just 'another year or two max' of full time wrestling before shifting to less physical entertainment roles. As per reports, it seems that he views acting and leveraging his popularity as the next big step in his career.

However, more recently, Reigns has made it clear that he doesn't plan to leave WWE completely at all, in fact he wants to strike a balance between acting and keeping his wrestling career alive. This dual approach suggests that any 'retirement' might be more about redefining his role rather than ending it altogether.

Will Reigns Retire From WWE in 2026?

It looks pretty likely that 2026 could be a pivotal year for Reigns. His comments hint at the conclusion of his current WWE agreement, coupled with his focus on his health and growing interest in Hollywood, indicating that a transition might be in the cards. However, a complete retirement from wrestling seems unlikely based on his intention to stay active, even if in a different capacity. He has even shown interest in a managerial role and becoming a mentor to other stars himself.

In the end, Reigns might be moving into a phase where he steps back from the match by match grind of wrestling, opting for a more selective schedule than he already is on, that allows time for acting, endorsements, and other legacy projects. His battle with leukaemia is always there in the background, but it doesn't seem to be a reason for an immediate exit. So while 2026 might mark the end of an era for him as a wrestling powerhouse, it looks like it could just be the beginning of a new chapter for Roman Reigns.