The Country Music Association denied claims that country music legend Charlie Pride died after he contracted COVID-19 from the Country Music Awards ceremony on Nov. 11.

In a statement made on behalf of the association and the singer, the CMA Awards revealed that everyone who was at the event "followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions." Pride had his COVID-19 test several times and they all came out negative.

"Charley was tested prior to traveling to Nashville. He was tested upon landing in Nashville, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative. After returning to Texas following the CMA Awards, Charley again tested negative multiple times," reads the statement posted on the CMA's website.

"All of us in the Country Music community are heartbroken by Charley's passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further," concludes the notice.

The Country Music Awards was held indoors at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee where Pride received his "Lifetime Achievement Award." He and Jimmy Allen serenaded audiences with "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin."

Pride died on the morning of Dec. 12 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 86 from complications brought by COVID-19. He was hospitalised late in November but "despite the incredible efforts, skill, and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus."

"Charley felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world. And he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously...In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to 'The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, The Food Bank, or the charity of your choice," reads the announcement of his death on Facebook.

News of his death shocked celebrities and fellow musicians who came to know him personally and through his music. They mourned the passing of a legend whose career spanned decades. Meanwhile, there were also those who claimed Pride contracted COVID-19 at the Country Music Awards especially after viewers expressed concern when they saw how those in attendance did not wear masks.