Maiwand 'Vague' Zai, a member of Tribe Gaming, has announced that he is retiring from the "COD Mobile" competitive scene. The surprising announcement came just a week after the team bagged the top prize for the "CODM" World Championship 2022.

Maiwand 'Vague' Zai announced his decision to leave the "COD Mobile" competitive scene in a long and emotional post on Twitter, Sportskeeda.com reported. His decision to depart the mobile game's esports surprised fans as he played a key role in helping Tribe Gaming bag the trophy.

"These past three years have been a blast and I'm not going to lie, I loved every single second of it," Vague wrote on Twitter on December 24. "There's obviously been some ups and downs but it was all worth it. I met so many people since the start of me playing CODM and it's been great since then. Not only do I consider them now to be some of my closest friends but, I also consider them to be a huge part of my life that changed my life for the better."

Vague explained that after his retirement, he intends to focus on creating content. "After today, I will be officially retiring from the COD Mobile competitive scene. After winning it all this year, I want to end it off on a good note and focus on content creation. I love you all & I hope I can make great things happen in CC just like how I did in comp," he added.

He played for several teams since he started his COD Mobile esports career in 2019. He did, however, have the most success while a part of Tribe Gaming and shared numerous victories with them.

Vague has had incredible success in the last three years, winning more than 30 competitions. Also noteworthy is the fact that he and his colleagues dominated the recently concluded COD Mobile World Championship 2022, where Tribe Gaming ended up as the winning team.