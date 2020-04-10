It's been only six months since Cody Simpson started dating Miley Cyrus, however, the Australian musician has already become a very important part of the Disney alum's present and future.

A source has revealed to Hollywood Life that Miley Cyrus shares a "comfort level" with Cody Simpson and can visualise him in her life in the long run.

"Miley has moved on from her relationship with Liam (Hemsworth), and now she's in such a great place with Cody. Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him," the source said.

Before getting romantically involved with Simpson, Cyrus shared an on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth for a decade. The pair went ahead to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018 but ended their short-lived marriage within a year in August 2019.

The source said that Cyrus's relationship with Hemsworth helped her grow up in a lot of ways, and made her understand who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. "She has that with Cody. They have a really deep connection," the insider said about the pair, who were friends for years before beginning their love life.

Meanwhile, a second source echoed the same sentiments about the couple, and said: "Miley has found a love with Cody that is really special," adding that the 37-year-old feels that since she has been able to move on, she thinks that "it is only fair for Liam to move on." The source said that Cyrus isn't bothered by Hemsworth getting serious with 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks, who has even met his parents for lunch in his hometown of Byron Bay in Australia in December 2019.

"She doesn't care who he dates because she only knows him and whatever makes him happy should make him happy. She knows he probably isn't thinking about Cody or even her for that matter," the insider said.

The source added that Cyrus hopes Hemsworth "is in a good place and that is all that really matters for when her thoughts lean towards Liam."