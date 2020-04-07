Liam Hemsworth says physical fitness helped him stay balanced as he worked to "rebuild" his life in the six months since his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The "Hunger Games" star talked about how working out not only bulked him up but also helped him move forward following the split. He credited exercising for helping him during the toughest times, for keeping him balanced mentally and physically.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," Hemsworth said in an interview with Men's Health Australia.

Working out has been "a productive form of escape" for the Australian star. When asked if it was his way of "rebuilding" his life, the 30-year old thought about the idea and replied, "Yeah, that's a good way to put it."

Hemsworth certainly found his focus following his divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer. Even his workout trainer, Jason Walsh, noticed a huge change in him. He pointed out that he has not seen the actor "this happy for a long time."

Aside from physical exercise, the "Isn't It Romantic" star also dove into work to keep himself preoccupied. He talked about the physical demands of his new Quibi series, "The Most Dangerous Game," where he recalled spending "most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well."

"But it was a great thing 'cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life," Hemsworth shared.

Cyrus and Hemsworth finalised their divorce in January, and the latter has since moved on with a new girlfriend. He has been seen out and about in Australia with 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks. Likewise, "The Last Song" actress seems to be in a happy relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson. The couple never fails to showcase their PDA-filled moments on social media, while Hemsworth opted to keep his private life, well, private.