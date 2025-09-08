Kristine Cabot, the controversial former Chief People Officer at US tech company Astronomer, who shot to internet fame after a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, has filed for divorce from her billionaire husband, Andrew Cabot. Court records in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, show that Cabot submitted the petition on 13 August 2025. The filing comes more than a month after she was thrust into the spotlight alongside Astronomer's then-CEO, Andy Byron.

Background on the Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

On 16 July 2025, Coldplay performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. During the show, the stadium's kiss cam turned to Cabot and Byron, who were seated together. The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, showed the pair sharing what appeared to be an intimate moment. Clips circulated on TikTok, Instagram and X, sparking a storm of memes and online debate.

The incident quickly crossed into the business world, with questions raised about the professional and personal boundaries between senior executives at Astronomer. Within days, the clip was featured on major entertainment and news outlets, cementing its place as one of the summer's most talked-about viral scandals.

Divorce Filing Details

Court documents filed in New Hampshire confirm that Kristine Cabot formally petitioned to dissolve her marriage to Andrew Cabot, a wealthy entrepreneur with investments across multiple sectors. The documents list irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The filing came less than eight weeks after the concert controversy, a timeline that has drawn public attention. While the legal documents make no direct reference to the viral moment, the proximity of the events has fuelled speculation about its impact.

Neither Kristine nor Andrew Cabot has issued a public statement regarding the divorce proceedings.

Andy Byron's Role and Ongoing Speculation

Andy Byron, Astronomer's CEO at the time of the incident, stepped down from his role shortly after the footage went viral. His resignation added further weight to speculation that the scandal had serious repercussions inside the company.

Media reports have repeatedly questioned whether Byron played a role in the breakdown of Kristine Cabot's marriage. While no official confirmation has been provided, the narrative linking Byron to the divorce continues to dominate headlines.

Byron has yet to publicly comment on the matter, leaving questions about his involvement unanswered.

Is Andy Byron Also Getting a Divorce?

In the aftermath of Kristine Cabot's divorce filing, speculation has spread online about whether Andy Byron is facing similar marital difficulties. Social media users on X and TikTok have circulated unverified claims questioning the status of Byron's marriage, using hashtags such as #AndyByron and #ByronDivorce.

The only verifiable detail so far is that Byron's wife first removed her married surname from her social media profiles before later deleting her account entirely. This has fuelled speculation about tensions in their relationship, although no divorce filings involving Byron have been documented.

Neither Byron nor his wife has issued a public statement, and there are no court records confirming any legal action. Nonetheless, tabloids and gossip outlets have amplified the narrative, often tying it back to the Coldplay kiss cam incident.

Mainstream business outlets have pointed out that the rumour cycle highlights how viral scandals can escalate from professional fallout to intense public scrutiny of personal lives. With the Cabot divorce confirmed, attention has increasingly shifted towards Byron, despite the absence of concrete evidence regarding his marital status.