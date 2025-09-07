Kristin Cabot, the Astronomer executive whose Coldplay kiss cam moment went viral, is once again in the headlines — this time after her husband's ex-wife branded Andrew Cabot as a man who 'only cares about money.'

Julia Cabot's blunt remarks came just weeks after Kristin filed for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a move that followed the July stadium scandal which exposed her alongside Astronomer's then-CEO Andy Byron.

Julia suggested the split was nothing more than 'karma' for the couple, adding fuel to the media storm.

Court filings confirm Kristin lodged the divorce petition on 13 August 2025, less than a month after the Gillette Stadium incident that ignited a frenzy of speculation about her marriage and career.

The Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident

During the band's performance at Gillette Stadium, Cabot and Byron were projected onto the big screen for the kiss cam segment. Instead of embracing, the pair appeared visibly uncomfortable, with Byron waving off the attention.

Chris Martin remarked to the crowd, suggesting they were either having an affair or simply very shy. The remark drew laughter from concert-goers, but it also ignited an internet storm once clips circulated online.

The viral video led social media users to identify both Cabot and Byron, connecting them to Astronomer, a data software firm. The clip has since been viewed millions of times and has been at the centre of online debates.

Professional Fallout

The viral spotlight quickly escalated into professional consequences. Within days of the incident, Andy Byron resigned as CEO of Astronomer. Shortly afterwards, Kristin Cabot stepped down from her role as Chief People Officer.

The company did not issue detailed statements about the resignations, but the departures coincided with a wave of scrutiny and speculation about their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Byron's wife reportedly removed his surname from her social media profiles before deactivating her accounts entirely. The move further fuelled public speculation about the state of his marriage.

Divorce Filing in New Hampshire

On 13 August 2025, Cabot filed for divorce from her husband Andrew in a New Hampshire court. The couple own a £1.6 million ($2.2 million) home in Rye, purchased in early 2023, which is expected to be central to the proceedings. Public records indicate the property carries a mortgage of around £1.18 million ($1.6 million).

This is not the first time either spouse has faced marital breakdown. Reports confirm that this will be Kristin Cabot's second divorce and Andrew Cabot's third. The filing has drawn heightened media attention given the recent scandal and the family's social standing.

Family Reactions and Public Commentary

Andrew's ex-wife, Julia Cabot, spoke out after the filing, describing both Kristin and Andrew as unsuitable for marriage.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she claimed: 'He's saying it has nothing to do with him... the only thing he cares about is money... she doesn't seem like wife material either.'

Julia also suggested that the divorce was 'karma' for the pair.

Despite this, the divorce filing contained no indication that Kristin was abused by Andrew Cabot.

The comments added fuel to an already intense media spotlight, with some observers noting the parallels between Kristin's private turmoil and the public collapse of Byron's professional role.

Is Andy Byron Really to Blame?

The divorce filing and the resignations followed in quick succession after the Coldplay kiss cam incident, prompting speculation that Andy Byron played a role in the collapse of Kristin Cabot's marriage.

However, no official records or public statements link him directly to the divorce proceedings. The timing of events has raised questions, but as of now, there is no evidence confirming that Byron is to blame.