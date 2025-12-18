As interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS prepares for its closest approach to Earth on 19 December, online platforms are awash with doomsday myths and fabricated claims of quantum AI simulations predicting catastrophe.

Experts from NASA and other institutions have repeatedly assured the public that the comet poses no danger, passing at a safe distance of 1.8 astronomical units—about 168 million miles. This rare interstellar visitor, the third of its kind detected, has nonetheless ignited widespread speculation.

Discovery and Trajectory

Discovered in July 2025 by the ATLAS survey in Chile, 3I/ATLAS marks the third confirmed interstellar comet to enter our solar system, following 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. It was first spotted at a distance of about 410 million miles from the Sun, within Jupiter's orbit. The comet follows a hyperbolic trajectory, indicating it originates from outside our solar system and will not return after its passage.

Its perihelion occurred on 29 October 2025, just inside Mars' orbit. Since then, it has been outbound, with its closest Earth approach tomorrow at 1.8 AU. Astronomers have tracked it using telescopes like Hubble, noting features such as a coma and an anti-tail extending hundreds of thousands of kilometres. The object offers a valuable opportunity to study material from another star system.

The Surge in Doomsday Myths

As the date draws near, social media has amplified fears, with posts warning of impending collisions or apocalyptic events tied to 3I/ATLAS. Videos depict dramatic scenarios, despite scientific consensus on its safe passage.

On X, users like PatriotPowerLine have shared links to videos questioning if the comet triggers 'doomsday' drills in Europe.

3I/ATLAS LIVE: Interstellar Comet Triggers Europe’s Largest Planetary Defence Drill, Doomsday Near? https://t.co/cvPzzSX9m0 — PatriotPowerLine 🇺🇦 (@LinePatrio15879) December 16, 2025

Experts point out the vast distance involved. NASA FAQs stress that at closest, it remains nearly twice the Earth-Sun distance. Some speculation links it to alien technology, fuelled by its unusual behaviour, yet observations confirm typical cometary outgassing. 'This is one of those issues that people have leaned into,' said US Secretary Duffy, adding it's 'just a comet, it'll pass by, no big deal' as pointed out in this X Post.

🇺🇸 SEC. DUFFY 3I/ATLAS ISN’T ALIENS, IT’S JUST A COMET



Shawn Ryan:



“3I/ATLAS — what is the fear? What’s the spin going on about this?”



Secretary Duffy:



“I think social media can take off and you can have people come out with credibility and make claims.



But what the claims… https://t.co/uMkO3Iy19E pic.twitter.com/mPYzg8lEIC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 8, 2025

Online forums revive historical tales of comets sparking mass hysteria, including tragic incidents like the Heaven's Gate suicides tied to Hale-Bopp in 1997. Some claims suggest the comet could induce electromagnetic pulses or seismic activity, despite no evidence supporting such effects from distant celestial bodies.

Unpacking Fake Quantum AI Claims

Amid the hype, false narratives claim quantum AI simulations have confirmed worst fears about 3I/ATLAS, often spread via deepfake videos of physicists. YouTube has removed channels featuring AI-generated content impersonating figures like Brian Cox, alleging the comet is an alien craft with artificial propulsion. These fabrications exploit public fascination, but lack any basis in real science.

Despite removals, the fabrications persist on fringe websites, blending pseudoscientific quantum computing jargon with unsubstantiated alien probe theories as mentioned in this LinkedIn Post.

Harvard's Avi Loeb has speculated on anomalies, but even he organises them by likelihood without endorsing doomsday scenarios. No credible quantum simulation supports catastrophic predictions.

As of 18 December 2025, with interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS nearing its flyby, observatories worldwide are poised for detailed observations. The event promises new data on interstellar objects, underscoring their natural origins rather than mythical threats. Public interest remains high, but grounded reassurance prevails.