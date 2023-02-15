Whether it was the American forces in the first game or the Red Army in the second game, the Allied armies of World War 2 have been the focus of the Company of Heroes series. It looks like the upcoming "Company of Heroes 3" will feature the most thorough portrayal of the Allies in action as it will allow players to control not one. Still, two Allied nations with armies made up of soldiers from all over the world.

The exciting Italian campaign in "Company of Heroes 3" is a joint operation between the British and American militaries. Riflemen, machine-gunners, and engineers are among the typical types of soldiers that both the US and the UK are able to enlist. Still, these units are equipped with historically correct gear and uniforms, according to PC Gamer.

For instance, American machine-gunners prefer to use the Browning 30 cal to disperse opposing troops, whereas their British counterparts favour the dependable Vickers machine gun. As players direct units across the battlefield, they also make colourful and realistic responses, including some wonderfully perplexing Tommie lingo.

The two allied militaries' differences go beyond simple aesthetics as both armies have a large variety of special units and skills. The make-up of a player's forces depends not only on the origins of the soldiers but also on the kind of company they are a part of. Each company that firm players choose for the campaign has a unique area of expertise that affects both what it brings to the fight and how it fights.

The Special Forces and the Airborne, two devoted infantry companies from the U.S., are best suited to lead the charge. The Special Forces can send out small Scout squads to locate enemy positions, and skilled Commando teams can quickly wipe out enemy squads using throwing knives and explosive "Willy Pete" grenades.

On the other hand, one of Company of Heroes 3's most adaptable companies is Airborne. Their unique ability allows players to para-drop new squads into the middle of combat that may be modified to suit the circumstance.

For greater stopping power against enemy troops, players can arm Paratroopers with BAR automatic weapons. As an alternative, they can also be armed with bazookas so they can destroy German armour. As the name "Airborne" implies, these forces can rely on a lot of aerial support, which can be utilized via a quick radio call to a P-41 flying overhead to deal with German tanks.

The Indian Artillery company, one of the game's most intriguing units, can be fielded by the British. This company may also generate a Heavy Mortar crew, able to bombard enemy locations from halfway across the battlefield, in addition to forces like Royal Engineers and British Commandos. Gurkha rifle squads can be deployed by Indian artillery companies as a speciality. These strong infantry units have the determination to survive the bloodiest gunfights and the "grenade assault" ability to drive enemy troops out of cover.

While infantry plays an important part in the Allied war effort, they only tell half the tale. Most companies have access to vehicles to support foot soldiers, but Special Forces can deploy the M-29 Weasel to deliver machine guns and mortars, as well as 4x4s and armoured half-tracks. Dedicated armoured units such as the British Churchill 4 and the Sherman "Whizbang" tank, which also employed to pound enemy armour.

"Company of Heroes 3" expectations are quite high considering the success of its predecessor. "Company of Heroes 2" sold 680,000 copies in Europe and North America as of March 31, 2014, less than nine months from its launch on June 25, 2013. As of November 2019, gamers have spent over 40 million hours playing the game, which is recognized as one of the best World War 2 games on PC, according to PCGamesN.

The "Company of Heroes 3" release date is set on February 23, 2023. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/, and Microsoft Windows.