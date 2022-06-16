Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be moving their family to Windsor. Their decision is reportedly in response to what Prince Harry had said about keeping Queen Elizabeth II safe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are moving their official residence from Kensington Palace in London to the countryside, in Berkshire. Royal expert Neil Sean said that the move is clearly in direct response to what the Duke of Sussex said in April about the monarch's well-being.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sean claimed that the media only "sweetened" reports about Prince William and Kate Middleton's "final decision" to move out of London. However, he said it is clear that they are sending a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their "tricky move."

"But more importantly the message is basically Harry and Meghan wanted to make sure that the Queen had the right people around her so William and Kate moving directly into Windsor Castle was a direct message to say, 'we are the right people,'" he said.

Sean added that the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II "are very close, they speak almost daily on the phone."

In April, Prince Harry talked about wanting to ensure his grandmother is well protected during an interview with the "Today" show. It came after he and Meghan Markle visited the Queen at Windsor Castle ahead of their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

He told Hoda Kotb that he only wants to make sure that "she is protected and has got the right people around her." Others thought at the time that the 37-year-old was referring to Prince Andrew in his statement, because of reports that his uncle has been spending more time with the Queen after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court in February.

Meanwhile, it would now be easier for Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Queen Elizabeth II with their move to Windsor. It is believed that they have already found a new school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.