Tipsters usually reveal similar specifications of upcoming flagship devices. However, two popular tech tipsters recently shared conflicting display specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports an eye-catching curved screen, but some Samsung fans do not like it. So, it looks like the Korean smartphone giant is sparing no effort to address this complaint.

According to some recently surfaced design renders, Samsung might launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a flat-screen. Meanwhile, noted leakers Ahmed Qwaider and Anthony are clashing over the Galaxy S23 display specifications.

⭕️Officially

💥Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8 inches

QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x 1-120HZ



💥Galaxy S23+ 6.6 inches

FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x 48-120HZ



💥Galaxy S23 6.1 inches

FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED2x 48-120HZ. Thanks for the design @technizoconcept #A_Q #احمد_قويدر pic.twitter.com/9r3nXNZ09T — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 2, 2023

Both Qwaider and Anthony have revealed similar display specification lists but not without some key differences. Notably, Qwaider claims these are official specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with an FHD+ resolution and 48-120 Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S23+: 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with an FHD+ resolution and 48-120 Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with an QHD+ resolution and 1-120 Hz refresh rate

Anthony agrees for the most part, but he thinks the Galaxy S23 lineup will have a different variable display refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the 1-120 Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will get improved 24-120 Hz refresh rates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series displays



• S23 Ultra: 6.8 inch 1-120hz QHD+ Dynamic Amoled Display

• S23 Plus: 6.6 inch 24-120hz FHD+ Dynamic Amoled Display

• S23: 6.1 inch 24-120hz FHD+ Dynamic Amoled Display



There's a chance the S23 & S23+ go down to 10hz pic.twitter.com/FGU9hxKeGf — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 2, 2023

This could turn out to be a 10-120 Hz refresh rate. To recap, Samsung advertised the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with 10-120 Hz refresh rates, but they functioned at 48-120 Hz refresh rates.

This led to a debacle with the Galaxy S22 lineup release. So, it is unlikely that Samsung will repeat the same blunder or try to deceive its customers.

Qwaider claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a flat screen with flat edges. However, trustworthy leaker Ice Universe suggests the handset will not feature a completely flat display.

It can be seen that the real S23 Ultra middle frame is naturally connected with the glass.Form a natural curve, which is friendly to the palm. pic.twitter.com/2Xx6njMAPq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 1, 2023

Ice Universe recently shared an alleged image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If compared to the image of the S22 Ultra shared by sakitech, it looks like both leakers are correct.

The S23 Ultra image provided by ice universe confirms the following the leak by @AhmedQwaider888 that "The edge will drop dramatically and the screen will feel flat".



That's of course assuming the S23U image is the real thing, which I believe it is. pic.twitter.com/3eTtMbwXhB — sakitech (@sakitechonline) January 1, 2023

However, Qwaider claims his leaked specifications are more accurate. In fact, he believes that with time it will become clear to everyone that he was right.