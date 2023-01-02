The Samsung Galaxy S23 series trio has been floating around the rumour mill ahead of its impending launch. While nothing is set in stone yet, Samsung is expected to unveil the flagship phones early next month.

There's a lot of hype around the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Notably, leakers and tipsters are creating more hype around all three of the Galaxy S23 series phones by revealing pieces of vital information.

A new leak from tipster Ahmed Qwaider has shed some light on the storage option of the upcoming smartphones. Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to increase the minimum storage capacity of its flagship smartphones.

Galaxy S23 8Ram + 256G🔥

Galaxy S23+ 8Ram +256G🔥

Galaxy S23 Ultra 12R+256G+512G+1T



A very good move from Samsung thanks @technizoconcept pic.twitter.com/7EZbA6tyjK — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 1, 2023

To recap, the current generation Galaxy S22 series offers 128GB storage capacity. However, the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will have a minimum storage capacity of 256GB.

Regrettably, Qwaider believes the standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ models will be available only in a single variant. The devices will reportedly ship with 8GB of RAM and offer 256GB of onboard storage.

However, Samsung might announce more variants of the non-Ultra models ahead of their launch. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available in three variants.

According to Qwaider, the highest-end Galaxy S23 series phone will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage choices. Moreover, the leaker suggests a 12GB RAM variant of the premium device will be up for grabs as well.

However, this report does not coincide with past leaks that claim the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have 8GB of RAM. So, these could be recently confirmed storage options for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that Samsung will increase the minimum storage option of the 2023 flagship phones to at least 256GB. This small change could turn out to be a smart business strategy because offering the Galaxy S23 lineup with 128GB storage wouldn't have given Samsung an edge over its rivals.

According to some reports, the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will go official on February 1. Samsung will unveil the flagship handsets at its Unpacked 2023 event.