Zohran Mamdani's historic victory as New York City's first Muslim, South Asian mayor-elect has sparked a curious online theory linking his win to pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. Netizens see the situation as a domino effect that may have inadvertently reshaped New York City's political future.

While there is no confirmed link between the two, the timeline of events has fuelled speculation that Carpenter's art may have triggered a chain reaction ending in Mamdani's unexpected win.

Mamdani's Historic Victory

On 5 November 2025, Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. His underdog campaign focused on inequality and corruption, helping him secure a decisive victory and mark a new chapter in the city's political history. Mamdani, aged 34, is set to be sworn in as mayor on 1 January 2026, becoming the city's first Muslim and South Asian leader.

Online, however, attention has shifted to a viral theory connecting the mayor-elect's rise to a surprising source: Sabrina Carpenter. Fans claim that the Espresso singer's 2023 music video for Feather indirectly triggered a political scandal that changed the race's outcome. Posts across X and Reddit suggest Carpenter may have been the unintentional spark that set off a chain of events leading to Mamdani's election.

The Viral Claim Linking Carpenter and Mamdani

It began when one user wrote on X: 'Currently thinking about how if Sabrina Carpenter didn't film that music video which led to a church getting investigated which then led to Eric Adams getting indicted, Mamdani wouldn't be mayor-elect rn.' Others echoed similar thoughts, with one saying Carpenter may have 'inadvertently been the catalyst for Zohran getting elected'. Though seemingly tongue-in-cheek, the discussion spread quickly across platforms.

Reddit users also joined in, with one post asking: 'Can someone confirm/deny the Sabrina Carpenter to Muslim mayor pipeline for me please.' While there is no direct evidence to connect Carpenter and Mamdani, the theory gained traction for its strange yet traceable sequence of events. The idea hinges on a cause-and-effect trail that begins with a music video shoot and ends with a political reshuffle in New York City.

How Sabrina's Music Video Sparked Controversy

The origin of the rumour lies in the filming of Carpenter's Feather music video in late 2023. Scenes were shot at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and featured Carpenter wearing a black veil and dress while walking through the church. The video's imagery, which depicted themes of death and retribution, drew backlash from members of the Catholic community.

Two days after its release, the Diocese of Brooklyn issued a statement expressing outrage over the shoot. Bishop Robert Brennan was reportedly 'appalled' by what was permitted inside the church. Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, a Catholic priest who oversaw the site, was stripped of administrative duties, according to the New York Times.

The Scandal That Followed

Reports later revealed that the controversy surrounding the music video had caught the attention of federal authorities. An Entertainment Weekly report in 2024 suggested that the incident led to scrutiny of Gigantiello's alleged business dealings, some of which were linked to then-Mayor Eric Adams' office. This scrutiny reportedly expanded into a wider corruption investigation involving Frank Carone, Adams' former chief of staff.

By September 2024, Adams was formally indicted on charges of bribery and related offences. The mayor maintained his innocence, and by April 2025, the charges were dropped without prejudice, meaning he could run again for office. However, amid persistent media speculation, Adams withdrew from the race a month before the election.

How It All Connected to Mamdani's Win

Adams' decision not to contest left a smaller field of candidates: Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa. Without Adams in the race, analysts noted that progressive votes consolidated under Mamdani, helping him achieve a narrow victory. Had Adams remained, many observers believe the vote would have been more divided.

This sequence of events has fuelled the idea that without Carpenter's Feather video, and the subsequent chain of investigations, the political landscape might have unfolded differently. Still, it is important to note that there is no verified evidence linking Carpenter's artistic work to Mamdani's political rise. While social media users continue to link the Espresso singer to Mamdani's victory, the connection remains speculative.