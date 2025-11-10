A TikTok clip linked to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has taken the internet by storm after a woman, describing herself as his 'cousin', posted a light-hearted video poking fun at her role in the family.

The post, featuring the caption 'busy being the black sheep of the family', went viral within hours of upload, sparking laughter, speculation, and memes across social media platforms.

The timing of the viral post coincided with Mamdani's historic election win, where he became the first South Asian and Muslim mayor of New York City.

The unexpected contrast between a political milestone and a playful TikTok moment has turned the clip into one of the internet's most talked-about videos of the week.

Inside the Viral TikTok That Sparked Laughter

The TikTok in question begins with the on-screen text: 'What were you doing while your cousin was campaigning to be the first South Asian mayor of NYC?'

The clip then cuts to a woman covered in pink face paint and a matching costume, dancing and posing playfully for the camera. The caption underneath reads: 'Busy being the black sheep of the family.'

The video quickly spread across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with users praising its humour and self-awareness. It struck a chord with audiences who found the juxtaposition between a serious political campaign and a light-hearted family moment endearing. Within hours, it had amassed tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

While many commenters believed the woman as Mamdani's cousin, no confirmation has been made regarding their relationship. Despite that, the term 'black sheep' became a trending phrase associated with the newly elected mayor, as fans created memes and remixes inspired by the clip.

Social Media Reacts to the 'Black Sheep' Video

Across TikTok, users have applauded the video for its humour and relatability. Many called it 'peak NYC energy', while others joked about how every family has at least one 'black sheep'. One user even commented 'So the whole family is just baddies.'

On X, the clip was reposted thousands of times, with one user writing that it 'perfectly captures the cultural mix of New York families'.

Others highlighted how the playful tone was a refreshing change from the tense political climate following the election. Memes based on the video have already begun circulating, with users re-creating their own 'black sheep' versions under hashtags such as #ZohranMamdani and #BlackSheepEnergy.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani, 34, made history by winning the New York City mayoral race earlier this month. Born in Uganda to Indian parents and raised in Queens, he has long been a prominent figure in New York politics.

Before becoming mayor-elect, Mamdani represented Astoria in the New York State Assembly, where he championed causes such as affordable housing, rent freezes, and free public transport.

His campaign, powered by grassroots volunteers and strong support from younger voters, positioned him as a progressive alternative to traditional city politics.

Mamdani's victory was celebrated widely across the United States and internationally, especially within South Asian and Muslim communities who saw his success as a landmark moment in representation.

Cultural Representation and Online Connection

Mamdani's rise to political prominence has shone a spotlight on South Asian and Muslim representation in American public life. The viral TikTok, though humorous, also reflects a broader sense of community pride and identity.

For many viewers, the clip represents the joyful, self-aware humour often found in diaspora families, blending cultural pride with modern social media creativity.

Regardless of whether the woman is truly related to Zohran Mamdani, her playful post has become a viral symbol of the human side of politics — one that has united viewers through laughter and shared cultural expression.