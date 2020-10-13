On Tuesday, October 13, the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) released an official statement revealing that Cristiano Ronaldo would be missing out on their next Nations League match. The Juventus and Portugal player has tested positive for coronavirus. He has gone into isolation and is currently asymptomatic. The PFF confirmed that no other players on the team have tested positive. The national team will face Sweden on Wednesday, October 14. Days before testing positive, the superstar player came into contact with the French and Spanish national teams.

Nearly a day after sharing a selfie with the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has been forced to go into isolation. Today the PFF announced that the team had been tested for the coronavirus. While no other players have tested positive, the 35-year-old captain has contracted the virus. Even though he is asymptomatic, the player has left the squad to spend time in isolation.

The news comes days after the Portuguese national team faced France and Spain. Ronaldo has been exposed to a number of other players in the past few days. It is unclear if any other player who has been in contact with the star forward has contracted the highly contagious disease.

Kylian Mbappe was seen touching Ronaldo's hand after the match between France and Portugal on Sunday. Eduardo Camaving exchanged his jersey with the Portuguese captain after the match. On Snapchat, the excited young player posted a picture of the shirt and wrote that he would not be washing it.

In the picture shared by the player on his social media pages, a number of players can be seen close to him. Not a single player is seen wearing a mask. Ronaldo is not the first national team player who tested positive. Anthony Lopes and Jose Fonte were also forced to leave the squad and isolate after catching the virus, the Daily Mail reported.

Ronaldo will be missing out on the match against Sweden tomorrow. It is unclear who will be heading the national team. However, Rui Patrício will likely be wearing the captain's armband. The Juventus player will be missing out on the national team matches as well as club matches while he remains in self-isolation.