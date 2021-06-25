Cristiano Ronaldo is currently busy helping Portugal defend their title at the ongoing European Championship. However, the wheels are turning behind the scenes, with his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly planning to jet off to Paris to try to find options for his star client.

The 36-year-old is still under contract with Juventus until the end of the 2021/22 season. His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has told curious fans that the Portuguese forward is staying in Turin when she was confronted with the question on the streets of Madrid. Nevertheless, the rumours continue to swirl about his possible exit.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport is suggesting that Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain may be his next destination. Mendes is reportedly set to fly off to the French capital to open talks with Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Juventus has not given any indication that they want to sell the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, but if he is no longer happy, freeing up 60 million euros per year won't be too bad for the club either. Juventus signed Ronaldo back in 2018 with the clear goal of winning the UEFA Champions League trophy. This hasn't happened until now, and fans are starting to grow impatient. If an interested team is willing to throw in the cash to make the transfer happen, Juventus may not put up much resistance.

PSG may also want to offer a swap deal with Mauro Icardi going in the other direction. Mendes has reportedly initiated talks with PSG recently, having travelled to the city under the radar. Now, his movements are under close watch as speculations rise about Ronaldo's possible move to the Parc des Princes.

PSG have always been ambitious, and they would certainly consider bringing in such a big name. Furthermore, they are at risk of losing French striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer, and may want to bring in a big name to soften the blow.