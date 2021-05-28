The creators of "The Crown" have started rewriting large sections of the fifth season of the hit Netflix show based on the British royal family, just weeks before the filming is due to start.

The new season of the show depicting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the early to mid-nineties will also explore the end of her son Prince Charles's marriage to Princess Diana in 1996. The Princess of Wales' interview with BBC Panorama in 1995 will be a major plot point on the show, as the explosive tell-all where Diana spoke of her "crowded marriage" with Charles was what finally pushed the Queen to ask the already separated couple to get divorced.

However, the recent investigation into the interview, which concluded that Martin Bashir had used fake documents and deceitful methods to convince Diana to make the appearance, has majorly altered the storyline. The new developments have become a huge issue for "The Crown," which already faced severe criticism for its portrayal of the late British royal in its fourth season.

A TV insider told The Sun: "This has caused a major headache for the creators as the events before and after the interview formed the basis of so much of The Crown's storyline. Although the writers constantly redraft scripts before and during filming, this provides them with a challenge on another level."

"Especially as they have to be poised to respond should any further revelations emerge in the coming weeks or months. If they do, then they may have to amend the scripts even further," the source added.

However, a spokeswoman for Netflix maintained that there won't be any delay in the filming which will go ahead at some point this summer, and said the script process also "continues as normal."

The interview, where Princess Diana made the infamous comment that there were "three of us" in their marriage- referring to her husband Prince Charles's now-wife Duchess Camilla, is bound to be a part of the show. However, it's not clear if it will be shown directly, as the hit Netflix original has not yet revealed which actor would be portraying the controversial journalist on the screen.