The Crown Prince family of Denmark recently released a series of pictures on the last day of August to mark the end of their summer holiday.

Crown Prince Frederik, 52, and Crown Princess Mary, 48 posed with their four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine, to celebrate the summer. The pictures taken by royal photographer Franne Voigt were shared on the Danish royal family's Instagram account on Monday, with the caption: "Then another summer passed. ⁣ We all six have enjoyed it around Denmark, and here on the last summer day of the year, we send a late summer greeting.⁣"

A total of five images were released of the family-of-six. Two of the pictures showed the entire family together, while one of them was a cosy portrait of the happy couple. The other two were snaps of the brother-duo and the sister-duo.

The first picture showed the family all-smiles as they posed in a doorway. The second picture showed Mary hugging her husband of 16 years from the side in a loved-up display. The third had Christian and Vincent posing together in a lush green garden, while in the fourth Isabella and Josephine were giggling as they cuddled up together.

The fifth and final snap showed all six family members taking a stroll alongside a manicured hedge in the royal gardens.

The Crown Prince family spent a significant portion of the summer at the Danish royal family's summer residence at Gråsten Palace in the Jutland region of Denmark. They had earlier also shared a series of candid photographs from the palace.

The parents-of-four have resumed their in-person royal engagements as the country recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Princes Christian and Vincent and Princesses Isabella and Josephine are preparing to return to school after their summer holiday.

The royal children attend Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte. They had started a 12-week course at Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland earlier this year but had to cut it short in March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.