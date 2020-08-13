Prince Joachim of Denmark was all smiles as he posed with brother Crown Prince Frederik in his first picture since emergency brain surgery.

Prince Joachim, who underwent an operation for a blood clot in the brain at University Hospital in Toulouse in France on July 25, was discharged from the hospital on the evening of Aug. 3. The Danish royal then returned to his summer home, Château de Cayx, which is also located in Toulouse in the middle of the Cahors vineyard.

Joachim was later paid a visit by his elder brother and his only sibling, Crown Prince Frederik, a picture of which was shared by the Danish royal court on Instagram. The photos showed the brothers enjoying an alfresco breakfast together on the stunning terrace of Chateau de Cayx. The royal siblings, who were dressed casually in white for their reunion, were all smiles as they posed for a picture.

"HRH The Crown Prince returned home from France yesterday, where he has visited his brother, HRH Prince Joachim, HRH Princess Marie and the couple's two children at the Château de Cayx," the picture was captioned.

The Danish royal court also requested fans and media to allow further privacy to the royal writing: "Prince Joachim is still recovering well, but still needs peace around him."

Joachim has been staying at the royal residence in Southern France with his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Prince Henrik, eleven, and Princess Athena, eight. Prior to his emergency surgery, the 51-year-old was joined by his other two sons as well, Prince Nikolai, 20 and Prince Felix, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg. Nikolai, Felix, and Alexandra were visiting to celebrate Felix's milestone 18th birthday on July 22.

The chateau where the family has been staying was brought by Queen Margrethe and her late husband Prince Henrik in 1974. The 15th century property was formerly owned by the ancestors of Prince Henrik. The monarch couple extensively renovated and transformed the property located in the wine district of Cahors and also re-established a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land. The château still produces wine.