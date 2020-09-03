Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have postponed their upcoming trip to The Netherlands, the Danish royal court has confirmed.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were due to visit The Netherlands in November to lead a sizeable business delegation from Denmark. It was the first royal trip announced since the outbreak of novel coronavirus across Europe and other parts of the world earlier this year. Several other scheduled royal visits and events had to be cancelled or postponed due to the global pandemic.

However, it was announced on Tuesday morning that the visit by the Crown Prince couple of Denmark to the Dutch kingdom scheduled from Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 has also been postponed now due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, reports Hello! magazine.

The royal couple was due to attend conferences and seminars in The Hague and Rotterdam during their time in The Netherlands. The tour was being billed under the slogan "Partnering for Green Transition." The Netherlands is Denmark's sixth-largest export market.

According to the report, the trip will be rescheduled once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

The parents-of-four had taken similar business promotion trips in 2019 before the spread of novel coronavirus. They had travelled to France and South Korea last year having previously visited Chile, Japan, Sweden, and the US among other countries.

The Danish Royal court had said that the objective of these business promotional visits has been to "strengthen the relations between Denmark and the countries visited and to support the growth and position of Danish companies in the markets concerned."

Meanwhile, Frederik and Mary have resumed their working royal visits as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The crown princess recently attended the opening of "The BLOX - BUILD BACK BETTER Summit" being held at the cultural centre BLOX in Copenhagen.

The concept 'BUILD BACK BETTER' was introduced by the United Nations in 2015 referring to the reconstruction process after disasters in the world's big cities.

The 48-year-old also participated in the launch of a new partnership between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Danish company VELUX earlier this week. The Danish royal is the president of the organisation which works to protect endangered species and ensure a better future for nature and the planet.