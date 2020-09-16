When "The Crown" season 4 premieres on Netflix, the show is set to unveil the highly-anticipated story about Princess Diana. The storyline will also include the late princess' battle with bulimia.

In the forthcoming season of Netflix's original historical drama, viewers will be introduced to Princess Diana and Prince Charles' romance and marriage. The season will also depict the events of the royal wedding of the couple and events that led to its end.

According to Daily Mail, the show will unravel the details of her heartbreaking struggle with the eating disorder that she dealt with behind-the-scenes of her perfect royal life. As per the report, close friends revealed that bulimia was "triggered" by her "broken marriage" and it caused the princess to start "fading away."

It is said that Emma Corrin will be seen depicting the scenes whereby the princess vomits after eating. The production company Left Bank Pictures is being closely assisted by eating disorder charity BEAT to ensure "correct" and "sensitive" portrayal of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Sun is speculating the fourth season and its depiction of Princess Diana's life might not go down well with Prince William. And there could be a conflict of interest for Prince Harry who has recently signed a £112million deal with the streaming platform.

"William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that's airing it," an insider told. "It's the latest in a long line of flashpoints between the brothers, but there are few more sensitive subjects than the plight of their mother."

"The Crown" is a hit historical drama that gives a candid outlook at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Created by Peter Morgan, the show is an award-winning adaptation of the life of the British royal family.

"Viewers of The Crown — which is a candid look at the Queen's reign — wouldn't expect the writers to ignore something which is now a matter of public record. But the Royal Family also wouldn't expect one of their own to take the money made by the profits of shows like this," the insider explained.

The publication notes that the royal family has a "long-running grudge against 'The Crown.'" It is said that the members of the web series were also prevented from attending 2019's launch of Sir David Attenborough's Netflix nature show, "Our Planet" because it was being attended by royals Charles, William, and Harry.