Josh O'Connor responded to rumours that Dominic West will play Prince Charles in future seasons of "The Crown." He said the actor would be amazing in the role.

The 30-year-old English actor shared that he has heard about the rumours and has yet to receive confirmation from Netflix. But if it is true, then West would make a "brilliant" Prince Charles.

"If it's confirmed, I think it's brilliant. I mean, I've worked with Dominic. He's amazing. And he'd be a great, brilliant actor," O'Connor said during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show."

The two actors worked together on the "Les Misérables" mini-TV series which aired from 2018 to 2019 on BBC One. Olivia Colman, who currently plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," was also in the show. She played Madame Thénardier opposite West and Connor's Jean Valjean and Marius, respectively.

"The Affair" star will reportedly play an older version of Prince Charles in "The Crown." Those confirmed to appear in the last two seasons of the show include Imelda Staunton, who will replace Colman. Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana, Princess of Wales from Emma Corrin and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

O'Connor may have vouched for West as an amazing replacement for Prince Charles. But he thinks anyone can portray the role as the series knows how to cast incredible actors.

"...And if it's not Dominic... look 'The Crown', the one thing about 'The Crown' is that they pull in incredible actors and they support actors, and whatever happens they have a good job," he explained.

When asked for any advice he can give to whoever takes over as Prince Charles, O'Connor admitted that it would "be a bit rich" for him to give any. He cannot even imagine giving one to West, who is already a "brilliant" actor as he is.

"So if it's Dominic great, if it's whoever it is, I'm sure they'll do an amazing job," he said.

West has yet to respond to the rumours that he will replace O'Connor as Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of "The Crown." He has kept a low profile as of late after his kissing scandal with Lily James made headlines.