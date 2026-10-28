Crystal Hefner's allegations about her late husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, have reignited debate about what happened behind the doors of the infamous Playboy Mansion. Following a recent podcast interview in which she described intimate encounters that left her uncomfortable, some users on X (formerly Twitter) have questioned her decision to speak publicly about their relationship, while others have criticised her for choosing to marry him in the first place.

The 40-year-old made the claims on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, published on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. During the interview, Crystal described feeling obliged to comply with Hugh's wishes and alleged that he pressured her and other women into sexual acts. Her account has prompted renewed online criticism, with some users questioning her motives and the timing of her revelations.

X Users Question Crystal Hefner's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Several users dismissed Crystal's account, arguing that she knew what she was entering when she became involved with Hugh. One X user wrote, 'I mean, you signed up for that lifestyle'.

Others questioned why Crystal had not spoken publicly about her experiences while Hugh was alive. 'Took her long enough. Yeah he was a creep, but why not bring it up when they were married?' another user commented.

I mean, you signed up for that lifestyle. — Chad 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@chads12952211) October 27, 2026

Why did you stay with him? Why would you marry him? — Oma 🇺🇸🇨🇭 (@mary_gill) October 27, 2026

She chose the lifestyle and the partner. — Free Floridian (@FloridaOrange24) October 28, 2026

Took her long enough. Yeah he was a creep, but why not bring it up when they were married? — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) October 27, 2026

Some also suggested that Crystal had benefited financially from the relationship and was now profiting from her experiences. One user wrote, 'And yet she stayed, participated, and capitalised off of it'.

These comments reflect the opinions of individual social media users and do not establish Crystal's motives or disprove her allegations. Remaining in a relationship does not, in itself, establish that sexual activity was consensual.

What Crystal Hefner Alleged in Her Latest Interview

During the podcast interview, Crystal said she often felt obliged to comply with Hugh's wishes, including when it came to sex. Asked whether she believed she had been raped, she recalled, 'I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved sex, then I just did what he wanted me to do'.

She also described encounters that she said made her uncomfortable, explaining, 'In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK'.

Crystal further alleged that Hugh attempted to make twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon engage in sexual activity with each other, describing the incident as deeply distressing. She also claimed that he used visibly dirty sex toys during encounters involving her and other women.

Other Women Have Also Accused Hugh Hefner of Sexual Misconduct

Crystal is not the only woman to have made allegations against Hugh. In the 2022 documentary series Secrets of Playboy, former Playmate Susie Krabacher alleged that Hugh drugged and raped her in 1983 while she was living at the Playboy Mansion. Audrey Huskey also alleged that Hugh raped her after inviting her to his bedroom during a 1994 visit to the mansion.

Both women recounted their experiences in the documentary, which examined allegations of sexual misconduct, coercion and controlling behaviour associated with Hugh and the Playboy Mansion. These accounts were presented as allegations, not as findings of criminal guilt.

Crystal and Hugh Hefner's Marriage and Financial Arrangements

Crystal met Hugh in 2008 and became one of his girlfriends before they married at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, 31 December 2012. Despite their 60-year age gap, they remained married until Hugh's death, aged 91, on 27 September 2017.

Their financial arrangements have also attracted scrutiny. Reports following Hugh's death said Crystal had signed a prenuptial agreement that limited her entitlement to his estate. However, the agreement's terms should not be conflated with the couple's other financial arrangements.

Hugh purchased a Hollywood Hills property for $4.995 million (£3.75 million) in 2013, a few months after their wedding. Following his death, the property was transferred to a trust in Crystal's name, according to The Los Angeles Times. She subsequently sold the house for $5 million (£3.76 million) in 2019.

The couple's financial arrangements have fuelled criticism of Crystal, with some social media users questioning whether she benefited from the relationship. However, the reported financial benefits do not, in themselves, prove or disprove her allegations about their private life.