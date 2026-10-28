Prince William delivered a six-word punchline that left Robert Irwin burying his face in Graham Norton's famous red sofa, after the host highlighted the Australian conservationist's underwear campaign.

The Prince of Wales's remark, 'I'm still thinking about your python', turned a Graham Norton appearance linked to his Earthshot Prize into an unexpectedly comic television moment.

The Prince of Wales, 44, made his surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 23 October, becoming the first senior working royal to appear as a guest on the BBC chat show. He joined Irwin, Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham for a special episode connected to his Earthshot Prize.

But it was the underwear photographs, rather than the environmental mission, that produced the evening's most replayed exchange.

Prince William's Python Joke Leaves Robert Irwin Red-Faced

The awkwardly funny moment began when Norton raised Irwin's campaign for Australian underwear brand BONDS. The 22-year-old conservationist had posed in his briefs alongside snakes and spiders at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Irwin protested as Norton prepared to show the photographs, but William and Waddingham joined the calls of 'show them'. When an image of Irwin wearing underwear with a python draped around his neck appeared on screen, the conservationist could barely believe what he was seeing.

Prince William leaves the stars and audience in hysterics as he jokes that he’s still thinking about Robert Irwin’s “python” after photos of the wildlife star posing in his underwear alongside a snake and other animals were shown earlier in the show.



Credit: BBC pic.twitter.com/iwVdgLw2Kt — Joshua Brandwood (@brandwoodphotos) October 23, 2026

'I can't believe I'm looking at these with Prince William,' Irwin exclaimed.

William joined in the teasing, joking: 'That one's a bit too much, that one.'

Irwin tried to steer the conversation towards wildlife, but the prince was not finished. Asked whether he had seen the photographs before, William deadpanned: 'I'm still thinking about your python.'

Irwin promptly folded forward and buried his face in the famous red sofa. The contrast with William's usually formal public image, alongside Irwin's visible embarrassment, made the exchange stand out on the night.

The Conservation Message Behind Robert Irwin's Underwear Shoot

Behind the light-hearted banter was a campaign Irwin said had a serious purpose. He explained that he wanted to incorporate conservation into the underwear advertisement and introduce wildlife to audiences who might not ordinarily engage with environmental issues.

'It was an underwear commercial, obviously, but I wanted to kind of create a conservation element to it,' he told Norton.

I love this cos of the way Robert Irwin’s voice rises to a high pitched squeak as he exclaims:

‘I… , I… ,I can’t believe I’m looking at this – photo of himself in his underwear with a huge python draped round his neck – with… Prince William!’

We can’t either! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UrZQlIKChN — Yes, I have ME (@Yes_IhaveME) October 27, 2026

Irwin also pointed out the wildlife featured in the photographs, including a huntsman spider, insisting that the animals deserved attention beyond the revealing campaign imagery.

The son of the late wildlife television star Steve Irwin continues his conservation work alongside his mother, Terri Irwin, and sister, Bindi Irwin. His international profile has grown further following his victory on the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2025.

Why Prince William and Robert Irwin Shared the Sofa

The pair share an environmental connection through the Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020 to recognise and support solutions to the planet's environmental challenges. Irwin serves as a global ambassador for the initiative, while Blanchett is associated with its council. Waddingham hosted the 2023 Earthshot Awards in Singapore.

William explained that he wanted Earthshot to offer a more optimistic response to environmental problems, rather than leaving audiences overwhelmed by negative headlines.

The programme also revealed a more relaxed side of the prince. He spoke about watching The Celebrity Traitors with his family, revealing that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were 'obsessed' with the show.

He even recounted trying to startle actor Ross Kemp after watching the programme, admitting that Kemp turned out to be surprisingly jumpy.

How the Cheeky Gag Touched William's Public Image

William's python quip offered a glimpse of the future king away from the familiar formality of royal engagements. Some viewers welcomed his playful delivery, while others questioned whether the innuendo was appropriate for a senior royal. Reactions were mixed, rather than evidence of a universal backlash.

The appearance also gave William a mainstream entertainment platform to discuss Earthshot, connecting environmental advocacy with a celebrity audience.

For Irwin, however, the moment became a memorable television encounter with a future king who clearly had no intention of letting him escape the joke. William may have arrived to talk about saving the planet, but his python punchline ensured that the conversation took an unexpectedly comic turn.