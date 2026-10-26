This City Is Ours delivered a brutal and emotionally charged conclusion to its second series, with Felipe Guzman's fixation on Michael Kavanagh finally explained in a confrontation that exposed the devastating consequences of Michael's criminal past.

The BBC crime drama, starring James Nelson-Joyce as Michael, saw the former right-hand man of Liverpool crime boss Ronnie Phelan return to the underworld despite his attempts to build a quieter life in Spain with his wife, Diana Williams. However, the finale revealed that Felipe's vendetta against Michael went far beyond the death of his brother, Ricardo. It stemmed from Michael's involvement in the death of Luis, the man he loved.

Why Was Felipe Obsessed With Michael?

Felipe, played by Álvaro Morte, initially appeared to be pursuing Michael because he wanted answers about Ricardo's death. Ricardo had been a key supplier to the Phelan criminal operation before his death at the end of the first series, leaving Felipe determined to discover who was responsible.

However, the season finale revealed a much more personal reason for his hatred. Felipe blamed Michael for the death of his lover, Luis. During a confrontation, Michael admitted that he had fired three bullets into Luis's already-dead body while in Colombia, explaining that the incident had been a test of loyalty to Ricardo. Michael insisted Luis was already dead when he fired the shots, but Felipe remained furious, particularly over the damage Michael had inflicted on his partner's face.

For Felipe, the incident represented a profound personal loss. He told Michael that he had been unable to say goodbye to the man he loved and had been left with an emptiness that never disappeared. His pursuit of Michael was therefore driven not simply by criminal revenge, but by grief and a desire to make Michael experience the same pain.

How Did Felipe Die in the Finale?

Felipe's final confrontation with Michael became even more disturbing when he targeted Diana. After following her to her home in Liverpool, Felipe forced his way inside and confronted her with the consequences of Michael's past.

During the encounter, Felipe explained his loss and expressed his desire to die. Diana, terrified, was holding a knife when Felipe deliberately walked towards her and impaled himself on it. He appeared intent on making her responsible for his death, hoping to inflict further emotional damage on Michael.

Michael intervened, and the confrontation ended with the sound of a gun being cocked. Felipe had already impaled himself on Diana's knife. The scene left Diana facing another traumatic reminder of the violence surrounding her husband. Her relationship with Michael had already been strained by his return to criminal life, and Felipe's actions made it increasingly difficult for her to imagine a safe future with him.

Michael Chooses Power Over Diana

The finale also forced Michael to confront the choice he had been avoiding throughout the series: a peaceful life with Diana or a return to the criminal organisation that had shaped him.

Michael argued that taking control of the Phelan operation would provide the money needed to fund their future dreams, including running a restaurant and owning a vineyard. But his explanation could not disguise the attraction of power or his aptitude for violence.

With the Phelan organisation struggling, Elaine offered Michael the chance to take over. He accepted, bringing the remaining members of the gang together and helping orchestrate Ozzie Thompson's execution after Ozzie manipulated teenager Freddie into carrying the gun used to kill Rachel Duffy.

Michael's return to leadership came at a devastating personal cost. Diana decided to leave him, determined to protect herself and her unborn child from the dangers of his criminal world.

What Does the Ending Mean for Series 3?

The BBC has commissioned a third series of This City Is Ours, with filming expected to take place primarily in Liverpool in 2027. Michael may have reclaimed control of the criminal operation, but his position remains precarious. Elaine and Jamie have reasons to distrust him, while the organisation's plans to expand its cocaine business could create fresh rivalries and betrayals.

Diana's departure also leaves Michael without the person who offered him a chance at a different life. Felipe's obsession ultimately exposed the human cost of Michael's past, demonstrating that the violence he once treated as part of the job can return years later with devastating consequences. With power restored but his family life in ruins, Michael faces an uncertain future when the drama returns.