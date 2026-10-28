Joe Alwyn's latest New York City outing with Mary Beth Barone has fans talking about more than their upcoming romantic comedy, as social media users again dissect his six-year relationship with Taylor Swift.

Alwyn, 35, and comedian Barone, also 35, were photographed walking through Manhattan on Monday, 26 October. Their appearance comes weeks after the co-stars sparked dating rumours, which took an unexpected turn when Barone revealed their collaboration on Still We Met.

Joe and Mary Beth's Casual Stroll Sets Social Media Buzzing

According to Just Jared, Alwyn wore a New York Knicks T-shirt, jeans and black trainers, while Barone opted for blue leggings and a cream-coloured top. Their casual appearance attracted attention from fans anticipating the pair's forthcoming film.

One Reddit user commented, 'They are adorable together. I can't wait for the movie!' Another focused on Alwyn's appearance, writing, 'He's actually so hot. Ridiculous,' while a third praised Barone as 'a great comedian'.

The reactions extended beyond the upcoming romantic comedy, with some fans discussing Alwyn's future career opportunities. 'And here i am still hoping he will be the new James Bond,' one commenter wrote, suggesting the actor remains a popular choice among some admirers.

'Taylor, You Fumbled': Fans Revisit Joe Alwyn's Former Romance

However, the latest photographs also revived discussions about Alwyn's former relationship with Swift, which ended in 2023. Beneath a PopCrave post on X, one commenter reportedly wrote, 'oh taylor you fumbled the biggest fumble of ur entire LIFE.'

The remark reflects how some social media users continue to compare Swift's former relationship with Alwyn to her life after their breakup. As IBTimes UK previously reported, fans recently revisited the singer's Alwyn-era love songs while debating her newer romantic material.

The September discussion included listeners expressing nostalgia for songs associated with their relationship, with one asking whether others also missed Alwyn as Swift's 'muse'. However, such comparisons represent fan interpretations rather than evidence that Swift regrets their separation.

Meanwhile, other users focused on Alwyn's latest appearance with Barone. As reported by Geo News, one X commenter wrote, 'I know they aren't dating but they do look so good together! When did he get so hot?!'

Are Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone Dating?

The renewed attention follows September photographs showing Alwyn and Barone walking across the Williamsburg Bridge. Their apparent closeness sparked dating speculation, but the announcement of Still We Met subsequently established that they were working together.

Barone addressed the rumours through an Instagram announcement captioned, 'hard launching this project.' Her Overcompensating co-star Benito Skinner joined the joke, commenting, 'U guys can stop texting me now !'

Alwyn's romantic life has already generated similar discussions involving actress Sarah Pidgeon. On 19 October, IBTimes UK reported that Pidgeon attracted attention after dancing to Swift's 'Blank Space' amid reports linking her to Alwyn, although neither actor had publicly confirmed their relationship in that coverage.

What Is Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone's New Film About?

According to PEOPLE, Barone wrote Still We Met, a romantic comedy loosely inspired by her personal experiences. The story follows a woman at a crossroads who spends an unforgettable night exploring New York City with a charming British stranger played by Alwyn.

Zackary Drucker is directing the film, with Lena Dunham among its executive producers. Production was scheduled for autumn 2026, although an official release date has not been announced.

For now, Alwyn and Barone's confirmed connection remains professional, despite the online speculation surrounding their appearances together. Their latest outing has nevertheless brought renewed attention to both their upcoming film and Alwyn's widely discussed romantic past.