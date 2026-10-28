Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel reportedly avoided busy Miami venues while dating privately earlier this year.

The retired NFL quarterback, 49, and South African model, 38, have not publicly confirmed their reported relationship. The news followed an Us Weekly report on 24 October describing the pair as having dated 'for a while'.

People subsequently reported that they had spent several months together while trying to avoid public sightings. Later accounts offered more detail about their meetings, although all relied on unnamed sources.

How Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Reportedly Avoided Attention

According to People, the pair met through mutual friends in Miami and began dating during the summer. An insider said they had moved in overlapping social circles before becoming romantically involved. The source also described Brady as attentive and said Swanepoel enjoyed their time together.

Another source said Swanepoel had been selective about who knew about the alleged relationship. The two reportedly preferred familiar places where they could meet without drawing attention. 'They have their spots in Miami where they can go without being bothered,' a source told People.

TMZ offered a more specific account on 26 October, reporting that the pair favoured low-key establishments near Indian Creek. Sources said they avoided more prominent restaurants in South Beach and Wynwood. Neither report identified a particular date or venue where the two were independently confirmed to have met.

Even the starting point is disputed. TMZ placed the alleged relationship's start in June, while a subsequent Page Six report cited May. People described an introduction through friends earlier in the summer, without naming a specific month.

One point remains unchanged across the reports. Brady and Swanepoel have not personally explained the status of their relationship or made a joint public announcement. Representatives for both did not respond to People's initial requests for comment.

Tom Brady's Family Priorities Amid the Romance Reports

The reports have also prompted questions about whether either is seeking a serious commitment. A source told Page Six on 26 October that Brady liked spending time with Swanepoel but was not rushing into a committed relationship. That assessment was not a statement from Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired from professional football in 2023 and now works as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst. He shares Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with former wife Gisele Bündchen. He also has son Jack, 19, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady discussed his limited personal time during a Fanatics Studios event in January, months before the dating reports emerged. 'I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself,' he told People. He also stressed that he loved his work and children.

Swanepoel shares sons Anacã and Ariel with former fiancé Hermann Nicoli, from whom she separated in 2018.

In a 2023 interview with V Magazine, she described the difficulty of balancing parenthood, modelling and her swimwear business. She spoke about caring for her own wellbeing alongside her children's needs, without referring to Brady.

An unnamed source told People the pair had connected over parenthood and their interest in fitness. That account offers a possible explanation for their reported closeness, but does not establish plans involving their families.

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Dating Rumours Divide Online Opinion

The claims prompted contrasting responses in an October Reddit discussion about Swanepoel. One commenter wrote, 'I'll believe it when I see it,' while another said, 'Everyone is hating on them so much. I'm happy for them.' Neither response establishes whether the reported romance exists.

Swanepoel's representative, Amanda Ruisi, also addressed separate speculation about the model's friendship with Joan Smalls on 27 October.

In comments reported by Page Six, Ruisi emphasised Swanepoel's privacy, dedication to her children and respect for that friendship. The statement did not confirm a relationship with Brady.