A former Miss Switzerland contestant has alleged that Donald Trump raped her inside a luxury suite at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993, according to a congressional dossier examining the president's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Published on Monday, 26 October 2026, by Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee, the findings draw upon closed-door testimony provided by Beatrice Keul, who alleged Trump attacked her after promising assistance in securing an American visa and entry into New York University.

Keul, who was 24 years old when recruited to attend the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, alleged that the real estate developer grabbed her from behind, tore her dress, and left her bruised and bleeding before commanding that 'the show must go on' whilst securing her pledge of silence.

The White House immediately dismissed the testimony on Tuesday, branding the congressional release a desperate partisan attempt to undermine Republican electoral momentum ahead of next week's midterm polling.

It said 'none of these allegations are true', and Trump has not been charged with any crime in connection with her claims.

The account forms part of an expansive legislative file documenting accusations from 11 women who describe predatory recruitment tactics across pageants co-managed by Trump and Epstein during the nineteen-nineties.

Former Contestant Details 1993 Allegation

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Jamie Raskin released a new Committee staff report detailing evidence involving 11 women, five of whom directly accuse Donald Trump of rape or sexual assault in Jeffrey Epstein’s close company or presence.



The report concludes that, based on the available… pic.twitter.com/VK8phEWOBp — FonsFlacko (@FonsFlacko) October 26, 2026

The Democratic staff report presents Keul's account in detail for the first time, People reported. It draws on an interview she gave to committee staff.

According to the report, Keul was working as a model and in financial services when she was recruited by Jill Harth to attend the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant in November 1993. The competition, for young women aged 16 to 22, was held in Atlantic City and New York.

During a press luncheon at the Plaza Hotel, then owned by Trump, he allegedly approached Keul and promised to help her obtain a visa and a place at New York University. Epstein allegedly made similar promises shortly afterwards, including an invitation to a party at Mar-a-Lago.

Later that day, a Trump representative allegedly invited Keul upstairs to meet him. She believed the meeting could help her career and education, according to the report.

Once inside a suite, Trump allegedly grabbed her from behind and raped her, tearing her dress and leaving her bleeding and bruised on several parts of her body. Keul described the alleged assault as 'brutal'.

Report Says Trump Urged Her To Stay Silent

After the alleged assault, Trump repeated his promises of help with a visa and university admission and made her promise to keep quiet, according to the report. He allegedly told her: 'The show must go on.'

Keul finished the pageant in a terrified 'daze' and returned to Switzerland, the report says. She declined another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii several weeks later.

28th victim of Trump assault—testifies Epstein paid beauty pageant girls to attend parties at Mar-a-Lago—that he organized "with Don."



Beatrice Keul:

"Trump wanted 'private meeting' with me. He jumped on me and kissed my lips and neck. He was lifting my dress."



"He was grabbing… pic.twitter.com/eq8AB41EYT — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 21, 2025

Several months afterwards, Trump allegedly telephoned her in Switzerland and again offered to help with a visa and a place at NYU. She turned him down, according to the report.

Keul, who competed in the Miss Switzerland and Miss Europe pageants, has given several media interviews about her allegations, Spectrum News reported.

The report also discusses other accounts and records that its authors say support the allegations, including a 1997 sexual assault lawsuit filed against Trump by Harth. It compares the promises allegedly made to Keul with accounts from women who told the committee that Epstein used offers of education and career help to recruit and control victims.

The report's authors characterise the pageant as a 'hunting ground' allegedly used by Trump, Epstein and others to prey on vulnerable young women and girls.

White House Dismisses Democrats' Report

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis rejected the claims in a statement to People.

'None of these allegations are true,' she said. 'This report is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements.'

'The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein,' Bis added.

Keul's account is one of several in the report. It details evidence from 11 women, five of whom accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's presence or company, the Northeast Times reported. Most of the alleged incidents took place between 1992 and 1997 in New York and Palm Beach.

The report accuses the Justice Department and the FBI of shutting down investigations and withholding evidence. It also suggests Trump and Paolo Zampolli, a former modelling agent who served as a US special envoy until earlier this month, may have been co-conspirators in Epstein's scheme, and alleges that Attorney General Todd Blanche told Ghislaine Maxwell during a 2025 prison interview not to discuss a survivor whose account implicated Trump.

Committee Democrats have asked Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer, to appoint an independent special counsel, while acknowledging, in the report, that the department is unlikely to do so. As the minority party, they cannot issue subpoenas without Republican support.

Jamie Raskin, the committee's ranking Democrat, said evidence involving the 11 women 'tells a completely different and far more damning story' than Trump's account of his relationship with Epstein. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment from Spectrum News.

The allegations follow previous accusations against Trump. In May 2023, a civil jury found him liable for sexually abusing the writer E. Jean Carroll and defaming her, awarding her £3.8 million ($5 million).

The jury did not find that Carroll had proved rape under the specific legal definition presented in the case. Trump has denied her allegations. Keul's allegations have not been tested in court.

If you have been affected by sexual violence, you can contact Rape Crisis on 0808 500 2222 in England and Wales, or RAINN on 1-800-656-4673 in the United States.