The gaming industry, as well as gamers, were caught by surprise when CD Projekt Red announced that "Cyberpunk 2077" was delayed yet again. The developers noted that although the game has already gone gold, it will be available for nine platforms each with their own nuances. As such, the team needed more time to refine the gameplay, controls, and compatibility. However, while it was a major blow to those who were eager to play it next month, the game studio allegedly received death threats thereafter.

Ever since the open-world RPG was first announced in 2012, the hype surrounding it only grew after "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" released to critical acclaim. "Cyberpunk 2077" was originally pegged for an April 16 launch, but was moved to Sep. 17 apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected productivity. This was then rescheduled to Nov. 19 after the publisher wanted to "balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs." Now, it's latest rain check pushes it back another 21 days to Dec. 10, 2020.

Posting on Twitter, CD Projekt Red senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki called for fans to refrain from deplorable acts such as sending the Polish game studio death threats. "I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay. I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you," stated his tweet.

He also posted examples of the messages that they were getting which read: "I know where you live bro release the game or your [sic] finished. Release 'Cyberpunk' or you and your family will be persecuted. I will burn you alive if you don't release the game." According to Zawadzki, these were the milder ones.

This is one of the mildest messages some of us got. There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through.

Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious.

— Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 28, 2020

"Cyberpunk 2077" was initially planned to release for the PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X only. However, it eventually included the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Stadia as supported platforms. Even before the latest delay, there was controversy surrounding employees working conditions within the company.

Moreover, it courted criticism after it broke its promise to never enforce mandatory overtime – known as "crunch" – when management imposed six-day work weeks ahead of the recently changed release date. The next three weeks will be crucial as the team rushes to complete the "day 0" patch in time for launch.