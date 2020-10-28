After the impressive success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," CD Project Red was lauded by gamers around the world for the amazing quality that went into the development of the game. This was followed by DLC content – both free and paid – which were equally praised for its substance and expanded narrative. Thus, the gaming industry and fans have been surprisingly forgiving after "Cyberpunk 2077" was delayed multiple times. However, to the dismay of all, it's release has been pushed back one more.

In 2019, the game studio hyped up its upcoming futuristic open-world role-playing game. Unlike "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" which is presented in a third-person view, the developers went with a first-person approach. This was evidently met with criticism at the start, but most favoured the new presentation. It was originally slated to release on April 16, but was moved to Sep. 17, then finally Nov. 19. The team cited productivity issues brought about by the pandemic as the reason it moved the launch date several times.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

In its latest post on Twitter, the official "Cyberpunk 2077" account shared a letter from Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwiński that details the unfortunate development. It seems what prompted the decision was the challenge of its multiplatform availability, which requires extensive testing to ensure the game functions without any issues. Moreover, with the team working from home, it adds another layer of complexity.

"The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it," reads the tweet. "We need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

Fans were evidently eager to play the game when the CD Projekt Red announced earlier this month that the game has finally gone gold. This means everything that the developers envisioned, as well as all the content required to play the game from start to finish, is complete.

However, "Cyberpunk 2077" apparently needed more tweaks that deliver the best experience, which the studio is known for. Thus, it is officially shipping on Dec. 10, which means it will be optimised for next-generation consoles and the gaming PCs equipped with the latest video cards from NVIDIA.