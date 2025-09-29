A Tesla key card has reportedly been found in a gutter near the Hollywood Hills home of musician D4vd, raising further scrutiny over the ongoing investigation into the death of teenager Celeste Rivas. The discovery was shared on Reddit by a neighbour, who admitted they initially handled the item with bare hands before realising its potential significance. The card was later turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Images posted online appeared to show the key card's location close to the artist's property, with some users questioning whether police may have overlooked the evidence in previous searches. Concerns were also raised about the potential contamination of fingerprint evidence after the item was picked up without gloves. The LAPD has yet to release an official statement confirming the recovery or its relevance to the case.

The discovery comes weeks after Rivas's remains were found inside an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd on 8 September. Investigators have since searched his Hollywood Hills residence and seized electronic devices while exploring his connection to Rivas, who reportedly shared matching tattoos with the musician. While D4vd has suspended his tour and is cooperating with police, the appearance of the Tesla key card outside his home has reignited questions over how it was missed earlier and what role it may play in the ongoing Rivas investigation.