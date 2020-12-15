Dakota Johnson has sparked rumors that she may have gotten engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a huge emerald green ring on her ring finger.

Dakota Johnson was out shopping last week when she was photographed with the ring. For the outing, the actress was wearing a long fur coat, joggers, sunglasses, a face mask, and had her hair tied in a messy bun. The 31-year-old did not make any attempt to hide the ring. In fact, she was seen flaunting it proudly, reports Page Six.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star has been dating Coldplay front man Chris Martin for over three years now. The rumours of them dating first emerged in December 2017. It is believed that they briefly split in 2019, but got back together that same year.

Dakota has always been private about her romantic relationship, but was spotted on several outings with the singer. Indirectly confirming her relationship in 2018, she told Tatler magazine: "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."

Her mother, actress Melanie Griffith, did open up about her potential son-in-law in September 2019. The "Lolita" actress told People magazine, "I love my daughter's boyfriend. I think they're an awesome couple."

Martin was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and together they are parents to two children,16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses. Dakota even enjoyed a family trip with the former couple, who famously coined the term "conscious uncoupling" during their divorce.

Paltrow previously said she "loves" Dakota, even though "it would seem weird since it's sort of unconventional" as she is the girlfriend of her ex-husband. The "Goop" founder told Harper's Bazaar: "But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that," added the former actress, who is now married to Brad Falchuk.