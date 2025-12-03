Lego fans and Stranger Things viewers are racing for details after the company confirmed the release date, price and early-access window for its new Icons set based on the Creel House.

The highly anticipated model, which contains 2,593 pieces and 13 mini-figures, launches on 1 January 2026 for Lego Insiders and on 4 January 2026 for the general public.

Priced at $299.99 (around £226), the set is already generating heavy interest across social media, prompting expectations that stock could run low shortly after release.

A Detailed Build that Ties Into the Final Season

The Creel House is one of the most significant locations in the Stranger Things storyline and plays a central role as Netflix prepares to release the fifth and final season of the series. Lego's new set recreates the property with a full transformation feature, allowing the house to open and reveal seven detailed rooms referencing key moments across all five seasons.

According to Netflix's official post, the model includes an upstairs hallway, bedrooms belonging to Henry and Alice Creel and a downstairs area designed to mirror the eerie atmosphere seen on screen. Designers have also incorporated a number of Easter eggs that connect to major plot developments, making the set a collector piece for fans who follow the series closely.

The build includes Steve's car, Will's bike, and the WSQK radio station van.

Where to Buy the Lego Stranger Things Set

The new Lego Stranger Things Creel House set will be sold on Lego.com and at Lego Stores worldwide. Lego Insiders will have first access on 1 January, a system the company uses for major releases and seasonal launches. Those who register for the free membership can purchase the set before it becomes available to the wider public.

While Lego has not yet confirmed which third-party retailers will carry the product, previous Icons models have been stocked by major chains such as Amazon and regional toy outlets.

Fans monitoring availability are advised to check retailer listings as the launch date approaches, particularly since similar Stranger Things models have historically sold out within days and later surged in resale value.

What Comes Inside the Box

Inside the 2,593-piece set are 13 mini-figures representing some of the franchise's most recognisable characters. These include Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Max, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, and Vecna.

Smaller characters such as Holly Wheeler and Mr Whatsit are also included. The range of mini-figures has been noted by collectors as one of the most extensive line-ups for a Stranger Things release.

The transforming layout of the house allows builders to access all seven interior rooms. Each space contains a mixture of furniture, accessories and screen-accurate props, such as the grandfather clock linked to Vecna's storyline. The set also includes printed tiles and structural elements that replicate the supernatural aesthetic associated with the Upside Down.

Limited-Time Promotional Set

Lego has also announced a promotional free gift for early buyers. Those who purchase the Creel House between 1 and 7 January 2026 will receive a WSQK Radio Station mini-set at no additional cost. The promotional item includes additional mini-figures and a compact display build. Availability will vary by region and is subject to stock limits.